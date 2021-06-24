Netflix brings back the romantic teen comedy

Romantic teenage comedy has shaped pop culture since the ’80s with John Hughes’ films defining a generation and putting the subgenre in the spotlight. During the 1990s and early and mid-2000s, romantic teenage comedy reigned supreme as the format of choice for films aimed at 13-18 year olds.

However, by the end of the 2000s, a distinct change in the market became evident. The success of the Harry potter The film franchise has opened the door to more teen-centric fantasies, with the young adult book market starting to gain more attention as well.

The Twilight Saga, the film franchise adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s romantic teen vampire series, was a game-changer and established that Harry potter was not unique. Then The hunger Games followed in his footsteps by taking audiences into the dystopian subsection of the sci-fi fantasy genre.

While romance has been woven through these narratives, as is typical of teenage content in general, the comedy has taken a step back, as have the light-hearted storylines. The last memorable teen romantic comedy, to my knowledge, before steamy teen comedies and slasher movies saturated the market, was the 2010s. Easy.

It would be eight years before another teen romantic comedy stuck in mainstream culture and produced the kind of fervor that romantic comedies of yore did. Interestingly enough, it wasn’t one but three films that revived the subgenre, two of which were original Netflix films that were turned into trilogies.

Romantic teen comedies on Netflix

The year 2018 marked the return of romantic comedy for teenagers, at least in terms of mainstream success. Love, Simon released in theaters offering audiences the first romantic comedy from a major Hollywood studio focused on a gay teenager. It has since spawned a spinoff series on Hulu called Love, Victor, which premiered its second season in June 2021.

However, despite Love, SimonThe success of and its current relevance in pop culture, the film has not led to more romantic teenage comedies in theaters in particular, although there has been a slight increase in book-based teen romances. for young adults.

Unlike the 30-year period when romantic teenage comedy dominated part of the box office, the late 2010s ushered in a new era for the subgenre on Netflix. To all the boys that I loved before and The kissing booth also landed on the platform in 2018.

Years from now, we may be able to view 2018 as the start of a renaissance in teen romantic comedy. While Netflix had released films that fell into the category prior to those releases, none had captured pop culture awareness of how To all the boys that I loved before and The kissing booth to have.

Since then, annual sequels have been released for the titles, with the third and final film in their film series making their reverence this year. To all the boys: always and forever closed Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky’s romance with a nod to the next steps in their personal journey as they enter college. The kissing booth 3 will be released on Wednesday August 11.

From 2018 to 2021, Netflix has released or will release the following teenage romantic comedies:

Candy jar (2018)

The kissing booth (2018)

Alex strangelove (2018)

To all the boys I’ve loved before (2018)

The perfect date (2019)

Tall girl (2019)

Let it snow (2019)

To all the boys: PS I still love you (2020)

The kissing booth 2 (2020)

To all the boys: always and forever (2021)

The kissing booth 3 (2021)

He is all that (2021)

He is all that, which releases Friday, August 27, is a remake of the ’90s teen romantic comedy She is all that. Reboots and remakes, as far as viewers are complaining, always generate enough interest to create a buzz and it’s likely this romantic comedy will hit Netflix subscribers, teens or otherwise.

There is also big girl 2 which was due to finish production in May 2021, according to What’s new on Netflix, which will probably put its release on the 2022 calendar. the Girls from the Netherlands, featuring I have never‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is also due out in 2022. The Pride and Prejudice the story is presented as a mixture between Easy and 10 things I hate about you.

Netflix’s teenage romantic comedy train doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon and why would it be? The subgenre is popular and it’s done quite well for the streamer, mainly because Hollywood studios don’t invest in these movies and other platforms either. It’s a hole in the market and, as is typical of the streamer, Netflix is ​​filling it.

So if you’re looking to indulge in some romantic teen comedies packed with coming-of-age stories, humor, silly shenanigans, and romance, Netflix is ​​the place to go. Although this should come as no surprise, given that the streamer’s grip on the teen market has yet to be overtaken by any other platform or network, and likely won’t be for a long time to come.