Southern influence on Bollywood: We’re happy to be able to enter the northern market, Nagarjuna says on remake trend
The public mindset changed during the pandemic. Regional content is getting wider and wider than ever before.
As we all know, the impact of South Indian cinema is phenomenal and has managed to create waves globally. Their content is not only picked up by Bollywood for remakes, but across the world, regional cinema has set a benchmark. Bollywood has been considering remakes of hit films from the South for years. Whether it’s the Arjun Reddy remake of Vijay Deverakonda as Kabir Singh in Hindi or the Nani’s Jersey remake with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role again, Southern Cinema is currently leading Indian cinema. The public mindset changed during the pandemic. Regional content grows with a broader reach.
The young actor and son of movie actors Jayaram and Parvathy, while speaking to Pinkvilla, said he feels proud to be a part of the South Indian industry. Speaking on the remake trend, he gave an honest reaction. Famous Paavai Kadhaigal actor said, “I’m proud to be a part of the South Indian industry and it’s not that Bollywood or any other industry creates content that isn’t great. that everything, we value the content and that is where the South Indian industry stands out. We have a lot of great actors, technicians and producers, I hope to work with all of them. “
Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has also worked in the Hindi film industry, also feels proud that southern films are conquering northern audiences and how. Speaking on the remakes trend in Bollywood, Nagarjuna during the Wild Dog promotions said, “It’s good and the world is definitely getting smaller. Bollywood movies are going south and there are a lot of movies like 83 and Brahmastra looking at the southern market. Likewise, after Baahubali, a lot of South Indian movies looked at pan-Indian releases. People want to expand their markets and even my dubbed movies have a good response .Every time I come to Goa, Mumbai or any city in the north they treat me like they treat me in the south.
In the South, we remain even closer to our culture.
Nagarjuna
“As an actor, I know why people watch dubbed movies,” he adds. In the South, we remain even closer to our culture. Maybe we’re a little over the top or sometimes we’re bigger than life with our action and songs, but in the end they can still relate to it. This is why even dubbed movies are doing so well. Entertainment, comedy is something that you also see on the streets and people can connect with you. I ask people what they like about dubbed films and they told me that you can relate to it, you feel that you are the character. I’m so happy that we are able to enter the northern market as it increases the film’s revenue. “
