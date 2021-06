Kenny Scharf: When worlds collide, review: surviving an art scene

The condition of being an artist and the meaning of what an artist produces are two distinct things. Post-pop artist Kenny Scharf, from the same inner-city arts and music scene as Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Klaus Nomi, is someone whose critical and material stock has risen, fallen, and back in the over the decades. The documentary Kenny Scharf: When worlds collide, directed by Max Basch and the daughter of artist Malia Scharf, argues for Scharf’s relevance thoughtfully and not without criticism. Unlike the other three artists grouped with him above, Scharf is still alive and working. This, as some observers in the art world have noted, can be a career disadvantage. The artful assemblage of archival films from Scharf’s ancestry in early New York City to the late 1970s highlights what made his scene both exhilarating and, for many inside and out outside, unbearable. (In early interviews, Scharf often looks like an arrogant teenager forced to argue with his boring parent.)

Scharf’s stories of meeting Haring (they were roommates for a while) are evocative and moving. This was the person I was looking for, he said, still in awe of his friend. Malia is actually in front of the camera, comforting her father, during a burning memory of Haring’s death from AIDS. Scharf’s range of works is intriguing beyond his familiar cartoon-landfill aesthetic, paintings from a dark period in his life have echoes of sharp surrealists like Yves Tanguy.

In recent years, Scharf has embarked on new forms of street art, kind of carrying the torch of his fallen comrades Haring and Basquiat. The film shows him decorating the denim jacket of a young man who had just passed by while Scharf worked on a mural. The gesture shows an admirable generosity of spirit. Kenny Scharf: When worlds collide

Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 17 minutes. In theaters and on virtual cinemas.

