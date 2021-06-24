From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, glowing skin secrets straight from Bollywood stars





Bollywood celebrities have always fascinated us. Whether it's their airport appearance or statement-worthy red carpet numbers. When it comes to beauty, they also give us major goals for pampering. We may have a range of products to use for our beauty routines, but sometimes all we need is a little X factor to turn things around. We all want that celebrity sparkle and who better to get it than the Bollywood stars themselves. We have some celebrity secrets that you will surely find useful in treating your skin better. From homemade face masks to the benefits of vitamins, find out what all these celebs are doing for their everlasting glow.

1. Kareena Kapoor

Who doesn't want to know Kareena Kapoor's beauty secret for her youthful glow and radiant skin? Clear skin sometimes seems like a myth, but trust us, there is a lot of conscious skincare behind an everlasting glow. Masking is what we all need to add to our skin care regimen, just like Kareena Kapoor. Choose ingredients that suit your skin type and pamper your skin with the essence of homemade natural face masks to shine like a queen.

2. Athiya Shetty

Just when we thought we knew it all, Athiya Shetty tells us something new for our skin care regimen. Vitamin C is cool and all, but did you know what are the benefits of vitamin E for the skin? Vitamin E acts as a natural nutrient for the skin and keeps it nourished and hydrated. Just like Athiya Shetty, this summer pampers your skin with the essence of vitamin E for supple and plump skin.

3. Katrina Kaif

Come summers and we are all looking for soothing ways to keep the skin feeling fresh. Chilled ice cream is like heaven in summer and imagine the wonders it can do for our skin. An ice-cold facial is a success because it has moisturizing properties that help alleviate the burning sensation and reduce sunburn. Katrina Kaif's icy face is what we need to beat the summer blues and give a natural glow just like her.

4. Urvashi Rautela

How to miss Urvashi Rautela's mud therapy? The actress loves her mud therapy, and her recent mud bath is proof that it's what we all need to have a glow like her. Infused with the benefits of minerals, Urvashi's mud bath is the best way to recharge your batteries. She captioned her post, "Cleopatra was an early mud bath lovers, as modern fans include me. Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach. She is said to be was used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for the skin. Mud can truly be a muddy wonder. Covered in healing mud, therapeutic mud baths are still advertised today for their ability to detoxify and remove impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and relieve aches and pains. "

5. Sonam Kapoor

Apart from her striking, statement-worthy clothing choices, what we love is her flawless skin and masking is the way to achieve that. His evenings in confinement were absolutely incomplete without his rejuvenating mask. We also shouldn't miss our relaxing face mask sessions, so stick to them like Sonam Kapoor does.







