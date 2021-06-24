The Creators of “The Good Fight” on Passing COVID in Season 5

SPOIL ALERT: Don’t read on if you haven’t yet watched the Season 5 premiere of “The Good Fight,” streaming now on Paramount Plus.

The fourth season of “The Good Fight” has been cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spanning just seven episodes last spring instead of the planned 10. Still, it ended perfectly, with the final moments of the season lingering over a shot. of Jeffrey Epstein’s undiscovered and disembodied brain and penis locked up since time immemorial. Under the floating penis was a plaque reading “Bud”.

How could the final have been better?

But what creators Michelle and Robert King failed to resolve during the abridged season was to come full circle on Memo 618, Chicago’s mysteriously sinister cabal of corrupt judges that appeared to be ruled by people at the highest levels of power in the United States. States – and that Diane (Christine Baranski) and Julius (Michael Boatman) were trying to expose. The series also couldn’t say goodbye to co-stars Delroy Lindo, who plays Adrian Boseman, and Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn, both of whom were leaving the series. Fortunately, Lindo and Jumbo have agreed to return in order to put an end to their character’s stories, which have unfolded over the last four seasons of “The Good Fight”.

The fifth season premiere, airing on Paramount Plus from today, is called “Previously On”. And it was exactly that: In the episode, the Kings summed up a year in the life of all the characters, explaining why Adrian and Lucca are leaving, how COVID affected the characters, the election of Joe Biden (and the ouster of Trump) – and many more. You would be forgiven if the structure of the episode confused you at first and wondered if you forgot some key events, or even missed the finale, as it started with “The Good Fight’s” usual “previously on … “, then showed a series of entirely original scenes, updating viewers on the show’s fifth post-pandemic season.

Here kings speak with Variety about the season premiere and what’s to come.

Donald Trump’s presidency weighed on “The Good Fight”. How does Biden’s election redefine the series?

Robert King: I’ve always been for Biden. Our writers’ room – I’ll say this – nobody wanted Biden.

Michelle King: There was a lot of love for Elizabeth Warren.

Robert: I am probably the most centrist in the room. There’s a point in the first episode of “The Good Fight” where Christine Baranski’s character prays to God and says, “I know that’s not what Christianity is supposed to be. But please, I need a win! And also, all this superstition about “No, please don’t sit on that couch; no, stay there” – there was so much rehearsal. four years ago: the way Florida went, the sudden way, “Oh my god, all these polls are just plain wrong!”

And it was a nightmare, even though there were moments of humor with the Four Seasons plumbing – it was all like comedy chocolate chips throughout. But you still felt like the country was going crazy. And I would say that more of an impact on this season than anything is Jan 6th.

Michele: I’m not sure if in the first episode you saw there were any main titles attached – probably not?

At the end? Yes he did.

Michele: With small animals?

Yes i loved it.

Michele: It was our nod to how the world looked when Biden was president. It’s not all that blows up anymore – it’s those cute little bunnies and pooch hopping. It was our emotional state.

That the whole first episode is a big “previously on…” How did you find that as a device to bring everyone to the present tense?

Michele: The first conversation we had in the writers’ room was, “OK, where do we start? »Cover up this year – this crazy year – 2020? Or do you start in what would be today when we start releasing the episodes? And the sentiment in the room was, “We’re going to want to know what the pandemic looked like for Diane and for Adrian or Liz.” And I think it was Robert who came up with, “Well, how about an entire episode that’s ‘previously on …’?” We just spent an entire episode finding out what 2020 was like for all of these people we love. And then we can pull forward.

Robert: Two other things were involved in this: we had to say goodbye to two characters that we loved, and two actors that we really, always love. And so there was a big emotional component to doing them justice. Last season, which was the fourth season, the first episode was sort of a standalone episode of “Twilight Zone” if Hillary had won. What I’ve found useful about it is this idea of ​​getting a giveaway, in a way, before the plot begins and you’re on track for the season.

These are two spoilers that I particularly want to ask about “previously on…” events. First off, about Mike Bloomberg. And the second is the Rosalind Shays pays homage to “LA Law” when Adrian and Diane almost fell into the elevator shaft to their death!

Robert: You know in “Tootsie,” said Dustin Hoffman, “I need an agent who, when he tells me I can’t find a job, I believe him.” And Sydney Pollack said, “Who is this? And Dustin Hoffman said, “It’s you! I mean, if you’d told me I can’t find a job anywhere in town, I would believe it. So Sydney Pollack became the agent.

We needed someone who swept, like, “You only have three or four lines in the show, but we need Diane to really believe there’s a chance to go to the Supreme Court with it. that deal we did on “The Good Wife ‘years ago.” We had already worked with him on “The Good Wife,” so we just asked. He’s in gun control, and this seemed to be what it was.

With the elevator shaft, listen, it didn’t play out exactly the way we thought it would. What we thought was that there would be a question as to how we got Delroy out of the show. And we thought it would be a funny joke: “Whoa! – we are not going to leave him this way. ”Because of the way we killed Josh Charles as Will Gardner.

Michele: The answer to every question is: really, we’re having fun.

Robert: We’re crazy about TV! We love this. We thought it was one of the most memorable things to ever happen on TV, and why not quote it? It’s often about quoting things that you find funny on TV – we are TV Kids.

Michele: And the Writers’ Room also plays a big role in creating those laughs.

Is Diane now one of the dancing animals in the credits? How do you see her moving forward now that Trump is no longer in power?

Michele: I just want to start by saying that Christine Baranski – all the actors – are so spectacular. Christine Baranski is just amazing, and the only reason we can do whatever it’s because she can play anything.

Diane is in a very awkward position, even though, yes, how grateful she is that Trump has stepped out of the White House, that there is a Biden administration. There was an account. And she’s a white partner in a black law firm. And is it really appropriate? And so she’s going to have a hard time with that, and knowing that Diane is a good person, Liz is a good person, they love each other – but they don’t have exactly the same life stories, and they are going to have points. different view.

Robert: We always liked the character of Christine Baranski that she was a fighter. But this seems like an area where you can’t struggle. Because it is, what is ethical? What is the way she should take care of that? It is difficult. When Boseman was there, he was a lot more of the type to make this firm a firm that has more white lawyers, and so a white partner made sense, and she worked her way into that position. But now there is some calculation, as Michelle said. It’s very difficult for Diane. So yes, she has time to say, “Yay! Biden won! But there are repercussions from the past year or two that must now be felt for her.

He’s not in the first episode, but Mandy Patinkin has a big arc this year as a judge in an alternate court he created. When did you create Mandy Patinkin’s court? And is there a name for the tribunal?

Michele: Circuit 9 3/4, this is the court of Wackner. One of the writers in the writers’ room had this brilliant idea – it was Aurin Squire, and it came out of his head.

Robert: Aurin is this incredible writer who presents things completely formed. He even argued that the field was at the back of a Kinko. He tells this story and you just say to yourself, “I’m around the campfire, where is he going with that? For about three days, we all wondered if this was too ridiculous. But obviously with January 6, in this balkanization of America, it seemed to touch on so many things. Is there a way throughout the season to make “Network” the movie? It starts in reality and in certainty, and it gets more and more absurd as it goes.

“The Good Fight” airs new episodes Thursdays on Paramount Plus. This interview has been edited and condensed.