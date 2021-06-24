Priyanka Chopra Says OTT Platforms Break 5 Songs, Bollywood Fight Streak Formula

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said people should embrace streaming platforms because they not only allowed audiences to consume various stories, but also democratized the film industry. The actress, who made her digital debut with Netflix film The White Tiger this year, said streaming services have pushed artists out of the “formula” of a Bollywood movie.

“This is what you see in Indian cinema – the freedom of streaming services allows people to think bigger than the formula that existed before.

“That there should be five songs, one fight streak. That formula is gone. Now people want to tell great, true stories that they identify with,” the actor told reporters.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was speaking at a virtual press conference for the launch of the ZEE5 streaming platform in the United States on Tuesday evening. The launch announcement was made by Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global.

The 38-year-old actress said the boom in streaming services, especially in India, has broken the monopoly of a “specific number of people,” prompting new storytelling.

“It’s amazing because it gives new writers, actors, filmmakers the opportunity to enter an industry that has been monopolized for a long time by a very specific number of people.

“This is a great time for growth, entertainment and especially for Indian cinema,” she added.

While nothing can compare to a theatrical experience, the actor said that OTT platforms have brought remarkable convenience to audiences.

However, Chopra Jonas strongly believes that the current OTT boom is not an indicator that “theater is going anywhere”.

“The freedom that streaming has given audiences around the world is that you can watch a movie in the comfort of your own home. It’s amazing.

“It’s about spreading the culture, teaching people, educating them, there is a large and new audience that is exposed to all kinds of Indian cinema,” she added.

The Indian film industry is going through an “exciting time” and people should wholeheartedly “embrace streaming as much as possible,” said Chopra Jonas.

“It’s not the future, it’s the present,” she added.

At the event, Chopra Jonas also said that as an Indian actress-producer working in Hollywood, she wanted to use her power to create more space for South Asian artists on the world stage.

“I was one of the very few people who had the privilege of being able to work in the entertainment industry in two of the largest entertainment industries in the world.

“My quest is to be able to create more recognition, representation and make South Asians feel seen and heard, especially within the international community outside of South Asia,” he added. ‘actor.

As part of the launch, ZEE5 unveiled its lineup of originals and other films in all languages ​​to be released on the platform in the coming months, which included the highly anticipated RRR by filmmaker SS Rajamouli following its release in rooms.

