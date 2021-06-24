COTA Immersive Art Exhibition FAQs

Some of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings are so beautiful, so vibrant, that you wish you could step inside.

Well, no longer wish. Beyond Van Gogh, an immersive artistic experience, arrives at the circuit of Austines of the Americas from June 25. Using digital projection technology, guests will experience famous works such as Starry Night, Sunflowers and Caf Terrace at Night, which have been adapted and, in the exhibition space.

The project was born last fall, says creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud of MontrealsNormalStudio.St-Arnaud and his production partners were looking for a way to produce COVID-safe live shows and put their teams to work.

“We did the numbers, and we can actually expand the space and limit the number of people inside, and that’s pretty safe, because you can actually distance yourself and you don’t come into contact with a lot. people, he said.

And since Beyond Van Gogh doesn’t actually involve any of the painters’ actual canvases, the exhibit can be mounted in three or four cities at a time, says St-Arnaud. They have a few different setup plans that can be used depending on the space they find in a given city, and the visual content is created at a very high resolution that can be scaled as needed.

There could be some competition in the midst of an incredibly specific boom of immersive van Gogh exhibits. Artnet News estimated earlier this month that there are approximately five similar touring shows currently in production across the United States. The outlet attributes popularity to one of these shows featured in Netflix’s hit, Emily in Paris.

Austin’s production of Beyond Van Gogh was originally scheduled to open on June 18, but the organizers announced a delay, blaming construction delays caused by inclement weather. Earlier this month, they said ticket holder reservations would cost between $ 40 per person under a group rate, and $ 94 for automatically rescheduled VIP entry. This caused numerous complaints in the comments on Beyond Van Gogh’s Instagram account, with clients saying they had no influence on their makeup date choice.

The US statesman has contacted a representative about the reprogramming process: If the reprogrammed date or time is not suitable for the customer, customer service staff will work with the customer to find a suitable date and time. and all charges will be waived during this period. process, read a statement from the organizers. If no suitable date or time can be found, refunds will be issued. Affected guests can contact customer service [email protected] for assistance.

Numerous online complaints claimed that attempts to contact exhibitors went unanswered.

Beyond Van Gogh is scheduled to run until August 8. A few weeks ago, we asked St-Arnaud what guests should know about the exhibition. Here are some highlights. Go tovangoghaustin.comfor more information.

Why Van Gogh?

Initially, they brought Van Gogh to the table, and I wasn’t sure, says St-Arnaud. I questioned the idea. We could make so many great artists, or we could create anything.

But after conversations with an art historian, he came to see the appeal: “Anywhere in the world you go, even if you don’t speak the same language, if you look at a painting (by) Van Gogh , Everyone knows it. of our global world culture. It is everywhere. It knows no borders.

How many of Van Gogh’s works are recreated?

There are about 200 at the moment, in different forms, says St-Arnaud. Sometimes people will find themselves inside a painting that comes to life. Other times, they will be in a composite frame made up of about twenty different paintings, stitched, stretched and mixed to create one cohesive space.

How it works?

Technologically speaking, there are three main spaces in Beyond Van Gogh, says St-Arnaud.

First of all, there is an educational space, to give people a context on the work and creative life of Van Gogh. Then, the St-Arnaud team created something new: a cascade of colors.

Van Gogh never painted a waterfall, so we created one from scratch, “he says. St-Arnaud hopes this feature can offer visitors a moment of escape.

You have to go through the waterfall to enter the section that St-Arnaud calls the gallery of dreams. This is the main feature of Beyond Van Gogh: an immersive projection space where the walls and floor become works of Van Gogh, with around 70 million pixels per frame coming from 30 projectors.

There is also an audio component. When you think of van Gogh, you might think of classical music, but St-Arnaud says he wanted to use sounds that proved the visuals’ enduring relevance.

“It was an opportunity for us too to try new things. OK, let’s put Starry Night with Miles Davis, what’s it like? And it actually works, he said. Beyond Van Gogh also proposes more contemporary music from younger artists.

How is it “beyond”?

People often know the myth of van Gogh, says St-Arnaud, the tortured artist who, plagued by mental health issues, cut off his ear.

“Let’s go beyond that,” he said. “Let’s go beyond van Gogh, and meet Vincent. Something more personal, where we look at his life, what he created, how he saw the world and why he saw it that way, and why he painted the world that way, and why does it strike so many emotions in anyone?

The name also translates a desire to “go beyond the image and the frame, says St-Arnaud. So we are not in a museum setting, we are far from that in fact, we have not the paintings. We don’t have They don’t have what museums have, they have the original works of art. So not having that is a huge challenge, but in essence it gives us a lot of freedom that we can explore We can actually walk inside the paintings instead of looking at them.

