Courteney Cox hurt against friend’s only non-Emmy nominee actor





The cast of “Friends” won 16 combined Emmy nominations, none of which were for Cox.

Courteney Cox appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show this week (via Initiated) alongside “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, and she was frank when she explained how it hurts not to receive a single Emmy nomination for performing for all 10 seasons from the iconic NBC sitcom. Cox was the only actor in the series not to receive an Emmy nomination. “Yeah, it always hurt me,” Cox said. “When every member of the cast was nominated except me, it definitely hurt me. I was happy for everyone, and then when I finally said, ‘Oh, am I the only one?’ It hurts.” Lisa Kudrow was the most nominated actress on “Friends,” earning six Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and winning the award in 1998. Aniston earned five nominations and won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002. Matt LeBlanc was a three-time Emmy winner, while David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) each received one nomination throughout the series. Related Related “I want them to win,” Cox said, pointing out that her disappointment at not being nominated had never come at the expense of not being happy for her co-stars. “I never wanted to take anything away from anyone. Sometimes I just wanna be included in certain things… And these show girls and guys, everyone deserved every [nomination]. I am in awe of your two talents. Cox’s “Friends” five co-stars went on to win Emmy nominations for shows other than “Friends,” most recently Aniston for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series thanks to “The Morning Show”. Cox remains without an Emmy nomination, but she received a Golden Globe nomination for her ABC comedy series “Cougar Town”. “The one thing that made me feel good – because they all won and received so many accolades – I was nominated for ‘Cougar Town’ the first year [out] – a Golden Globe, ”Cox said. “And I mean, ‘Oh, who cares?’ It meant everything to me… I wanted my peers to respect me and I know the Golden Globes aren’t necessarily your peers, but it’s like ‘Ah!’ It took a bit of a bite. All 10 seasons of “Friends”, as well as the “Friends” reunion, are now airing on HBO Max. Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

