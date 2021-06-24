Sex Education season 3: release date and first images revealed





Eric and Otis are together again (Photo: Netflix) Waiting for Season 3 of Sex Education is nearing completion as Netflix has finally confirmed when the new chapter will arrive and has given fans some first footage. After reports that the upcoming scenes will feature a massive ending, the streaming giant announced that the episodes will drop to the platform on Friday, September 17, so set these schedule alerts. It’s a New Year, Otis has casual sex, Eric and Adam are official and Jean has a baby on the way, the official synopsis teases. Meanwhile, new director Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to bring Moordale back to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson has a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Get ready for engagement animals, alien freaks, vulva cupcakes and more from Madame Groff. Official images for season three have revealed a first glimpse of newcomer Jemima Kirke in action as new headmistress Hope, and it looks like she won’t hesitate to dismiss students in the halls. Aimee learns about feminism in new episodes (Photo: Netflix)

Jemima Kirke has joined the cast as new director (Photo: Netflix) They also feature recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh, who joins Sex Education in their acting debut, playing Cal, a non-binary student. Meanwhile, other snaps showed returning cast members such as Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Aimee-Lou Wood and Connor Swindells in Moordale.

Dua Saleh (middle) is a non-binary student in Moordale (Photo: Netflix)

Emma Mackey returns as Maeve Wiley (Photo: Netflix) While other script details remain under wraps, Ncuti teased some really powerful and deep Eric scenes are on the way. Eric is coming back to his culture a lot more, he said. I think these scenes were very special. Just having a setting where the majority of people were black was really awesome and really powerful and represented the culture of Erics and his family. These are always very, very deep moments. Connor Swindells Adam Groff is in a relationship with Eric in season 3 (Photo: Netflix) Hannah Waddingham, who plays Sophia, one of the Jacksons’ moms, added that she barely appears in the new series. Speaking to Collider, she said: We [Jacksons mothers] are barely in season three because I was busy doing Ted Lasso. I mean, barely. More: Netflix Sex Education

But I’m going to tell you that season three and my boy Jackson, Kedar, his contribution is getting more and more beautiful. Season 3 of Sex Education arrives Friday, September 17 on Netflix. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .











