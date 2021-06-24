Tom Hiddleston explains Loki’s love metaphor in episode 3





Loki made a pretty bad attempt to describe love in Episode 3 of his Disney + series, and Tom Hiddleston explains what he was thinking.

Warning: this post contains slight spoilers forLoki episode 3. Tom Hiddleston explains his character’s thought process behind the love metaphor ofLoki Episode 3. Marvel’s latest Disney + series is now halfway through its 6-episode run, and fan-favorite Hiddleston character is in a very interesting location. After stumbling upon the Time Variance Authority to help catch a murderous variant of himself, Lokiis has stranded with said variant, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), on the planet Lamentis, which is on the verge of total destruction. It remains to be seen how Loki and Sylvie will escape, but Hiddleston has hinted that the next episode will take things in a new direction. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Loki Episode 3, while much shorter and lighter on plot progression than usual, featured some notable character moments for the God of Mischief. For the first time in his MCU journey, Loki’s love life caught the eye during a few conversations between him and Sylvie. In addition to confirming that Loki is bisexual, the episode attempted to dig into his feelings regarding love. However, after getting drunk, the best Loki can find is a goofy metaphor for how love is an imaginary dagger that can harm you, but ultimately isn’t real. Related: Why Loki Episode 3 Was So Short Hiddleston explained how this metaphor came to Loki’s head when talking toMarvel.com.The actor acknowledged that this was not the best way to describe love, but it fits in with the character’s thought process. “It’s one of those things that Loki spontaneously comes up with“said Hiddleston.”They were talking about love and trusting other people, and weren’t able to love or trust for some reason, and Loki thinks he found something deep.. “However, strange as that is a description, it fits with Loki’s own past. Hiddleston added that this”is the experience of Loki’s love, I guess. He certainly feels like it’s not something he’s been close to. It was kind of an illusion that he trusted and was abandoned.“ As the trickster said inLokiepisode 3, he’s had a few banter over the years but nothing really real. Although fans have long enjoyed filling the voids in his love life, the MCU has largely steered clear of matters of the heart when it comes to Loki. It remains to be seen if his series could change, although it should be noted thatLoki writer Michael Waldron described episode 3 as “probably the most romantic episodein the same interview. The romance could be something saved for season 2, provided the rumors about it are true. Before the show started, Waldron called Loki’s relationship with TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) a love story, meaning that Mobius is the closest Loki is likely to be. ‘have a love interest. Many have already taken the idea and followed it, and it’s certainly a fun possibility to consider. As evidenced by his fragile love metaphor, Loki doesn’t have the best record when it comes to romance. If Marvel ever wants to dive into this area with him, it will surely be a very interesting arc. More: Loki Finally Fixed The God Of Wickedness MCU’s Worst Plot Hole Loki releases new episodes Wednesdays on Disney +. Source: Marvel.com There is much more to Miss Loki’s minutes yet to be revealed

About the Author Rachel Labonte

(2182 articles published)

Rachel LaBonte is a short story, feature film and film review writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for film and television. A graduate of Emerson College, she specialized in media arts production while specializing in screenwriting. She’s been a writer since high school, when she realized she was pretty good at it and joined as many entertainment clubs as she could while studying. Most notably, she wrote for the Emerson Emertainment Monthly website, and one of her film reviews won an Evvy (Emerson’s Student Award) for best review. Her deep love for the cinema led her to work in a movie theater for five years, which she loved despite angry customers. An avid reader who constantly buys books before reading the ones she already owns, Rachel is a huge fan of superheroes (especially of the Marvel variety) and wizards and will likely never be able to catch up with any of the movies / shows from television that she wants. Look. More from Rachel Labonte







