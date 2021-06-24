“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Review – The Hollywood Reporter

As is the case with most new shows, when it comes to Disney + The Mysterious Benedict Society, I could present the series to you in a way that makes it appealing, and I could present the series to you in probably the most accurate way.

So of course there is a way to turn The Mysterious Benedict Society as Umbrella Academy without the superpowers or as talking and visually eccentric entertainment for children in the vein of Lemon Snicket or Tim Burton or – if you want the least kid-friendly comparison – Wes Anderson.

The Mysterious Benedict Society The bottom line

A YA series that ages quickly.

Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Emmy DeOliveira, Seth Carr, Marta Timofeeva
Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay from the Trenton Lee Stewart Books



On a more practical level, although less universally recognizable, however, The Mysterious Benedict Society looks a lot more like recent IMDbTV Alex Cavalier: literary roots similar to YA, almost the same plot, and a frustrating decision to kick off with enough episodes establishing the premise that repetitive exposure will soon replace actual entertainment.

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay’s adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart’s books begins with a group of children taking a series of tests for the opportunity to earn a place at a secret boarding school. The contestants are quickly reduced to a group of orphans, comprising Reynie (Mystic Inscho), dark and analytical, Daredevil Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), ultra-intelligent Sticky (Seth Carr) and stubbornly persistent Constance (Marta Timofeeva). They can’t fly or shape shift, but between them they have a particular skill set and demographic that will make them useful.

It’s only after the kids have been put to the test by staff members like Kristen Schaal’s number two, MaameYaa Boafo’s Rhonda and Ryan Hurst’s Milligan that they can meet the enigmatic Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) and learn a mission to infiltrate an entirely different secret boarding. school. This means that the first episode is all about introducing the characters, rules, and structure of a world, and then the second episode is… exactly the same, only with a different school and several different characters. Like I said, it’s the same plot as Alex Cavalier and the first two episodes have the same problem with setting up and then resetting pieces on the chessboard without the fun of having played a game of chess in between.

The first tour of the establishment is actually reasonably entertaining. Director James Bobin (Theft of concordes) brings vivid energy to the tests that the main characters face, using animation, split screens, and other visual flairs to capture how the main characters solve problems and what makes them good. The intro world-building – particularly an archly retro production design in which the costumes, automobiles, and interior design seem to come from a pastiche from the 50s, 60s, and 70s (it functions as a less futuristic companion of Time Variance Authority on Disney + Loki) – is superlative and some of the performance is pretty solid.

The three adults shown stand out clearly, giving outsized turns reminiscent of grotesque adults à la Roald Dahl. Schaal is especially perfect as a stern overseer prone to malapropisms, while Hurst’s imposing and gruff presence makes Milligan Hagrid’s version of this universe. The end of the second episode finally gives an excuse to take an interest in Hale, whose performance is initially made up of hairpieces and a single random trait.

Hale is at least an actor seasoned enough to find some amusements – readings of weird lines, weird physical pieces, etc. – within the limits of writing. Children are less fortunate. I liked Inscho’s relatable solemnity even though that’s basically all he gave over two episodes, and the other cast is even less given. I don’t specifically blame DeOliveira for Kate making the same joke by wanting her name to be the center of their band’s nickname at least three or four times or Timofeeva for making Constance less of a character than a series of trouble, but two episodes is way too early for me to get bored with the key characters. Almost everything in the second episode, directed by Greg Beeman, is a repeat of the pilot delivered with less whimsy and eccentricity.

Maybe there would be a clearer momentum if The Mysterious Benedict Society did not have a main opponent who was intentionally vague. Dubbed “the emergency,” it refers to a collective sense of depression and unrest brought on primarily by media reports of economic collapse and degradation of society. There is something opportune about a show in which the villain is “boredom,” but part of what makes it timely is that every warning sounds about emergency parrots a talking point. right “fake news” in a way that left me more uncomfortable intrigued.

When Disney + only gives reviews one or two episodes early for something like Loki or WandaVision, this can be attributed to Marvel’s well-deserved paranoia. But it’s harder to justify with something like The Mysterious Benedict Society, where the first pair of installments is a promising pilot and a redundantly structured second episode with diminishing returns. There might be potential here, but not enough to generate real excitement.