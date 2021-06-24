Spider-Man PS5 sequel villains who could appear

Insomniac has already created a Spider-Man universe filled with many villains, but there are many who are mentioned or who may appear.

InsomniacsSpider Man the rogue gallery of the universe is full of many villains that can appear in Marvel Spider-Mancontinued on PS5. With a Spidey that has been around for 7 years, many of his villain run-ins have already happened such as with Fisk, Electro, Vulture, Scorpion, and Rhino. While the firstMarvel Spider-mangame introduced the downfall of villains like Doctor Octavius ​​and Mr. Negative, there are many who have yet to become villains or are hiding or locked in jail.

While there are obvious choices that have been strongly suggested to appear in Marvel Spider-Man PS5 Norman crafting gadgets for his character Green Goblin, Harry Osborn becoming Venom and a closed capsule containing Sandman – there are even more that could appear in the base game or in a DLC.

The Lizard is the likely first villain to appear in Marvel Spider-Man PS5. For the fans who collected all of the backpacks from Marvel Spider-manon PS4, a vial of lizard blood can be found with a quote from Peter saying: With this vial of lizard blood I was able to mix a cure and turn him back into Doctor Connors, too bad it didn’t last. This leads to the end of credit cutscene of Spider-Man: Miles Morales in which players get a cutscene of Harry Osborn’s perspective from inside the tank. In the scene, Curt Connor can be seen in his human form working with Norman to help heal his son. Whether Curt Connors is forced to work for Osborn against his will due to his criminal past, or that he uses Osborn’s resources to upgrade the Lizard Serum for Spider Man on PS5, players can bet on see it in the sequel.

Spider-Man Villain who could appear in the PS5 sequel

While this might not seem like Spidey’s average villain, Crossbones has some history with Miles Morales in the Brand new ultimates comic. Given that the sequel’s story will most likely focus on Peter and his issues with the symbiote inside his best friend, Crossbones could be a great way to keep the town’s second Spidey busy during a Venom Siege. and Green Goblin.

Spider-Man Villain who could appear in the PS5 sequel – Alistair Smythe

Alistair Smythe is a cold, calculating villain dedicated to the destruction of Spider-Man. Sometimes he works alone, but in other adaptations he has been seen working for Oscorp. However, this time he could possibly work for AIM. There are hints that Osborn and Octavius ​​are using AIM as a subcontractor in the first one.Spider Manon PS4. This could feature Smythe as one of the main bioengineers working there and potentially lead to his rise as the Ultimate Spider-Slayer.

Spider-Man Villain who could appear in the PS5 sequel – AIM

AIM because the whole of society itself could also appear with its own soldiers similar to the forces of Silver Sables or the Roxxon company in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. With the appearance of Venom, and possibly Carnage, the city may no longer feel safe with the two Spider-Men roaming the city. While their forces secure the city, Alistair Smythe will work behind the scenes. There are already seeds of doubt sown by some of the callers on J. Jonah Jamesons’ podcast.

Spider-Man Villain who could appear in the PS5 sequel – Wraith

The final villain is the one who is heavily mentioned in the Silver lining DLC: transformation of Yuri Watanabes into Wraith. Wraith is not a villain per se, but rather a vigilante who is willing to cross the line of undeath. It could create a very emotional moment between the two as Yuri continues his dark path with Peter trying to save a friend. While this may end up being a DLC, fans will likely see Wraith make some sort of appearance in Marvel Spider-Man sequel on PS5.

