Carly Pearce Invited To Join Grand Ole Opry By Iconic Opry Member Dolly Parton

Thu Jun 24, 2021 9:00 AM

Two-time CMA and ACM award winner Carly Pearce was surprised by Opry member Dolly Parton, who invited her to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry family.

The emerging singer-songwriter / artist, who cut his teeth as a teenager in Dollywood, has long been inspired by the iconic superstar. Although the invitation took place on Opry’s stage at the end of last week, the public announcement took place until Pearce appeared at Opry so she could experience the moment in her place. favorite: in front of a live Opry crowd. Pearce will be officially inducted on Tuesday August 3.

After Dolly’s invitation video aired for the crowded Opry House, the crowd cheered as Pearce voiced, “This truly is the most precious place and the most precious family I could ever be a part of. I have experienced so many wonderful things in my career so far, but it takes the cake!

When the invitation went out, as the video shows, Pearce said she believed she was taping a promotion for the Dollywood theme park. But Parton surprised her by delivering the news with her enthusiasm and dazzle. For Parton, the invitation marked the first time she had asked someone to become a member of the country’s oldest institution. For Pearce, it was a lifelong dream that not only came true, but arrived in the ultimate package.

As Pearce took her mark for the shoot, Parton walked into the frame with blue ombre jeans and a white blouse, a big smile on her face. After explaining that she had heard that Pearce was filming a promo for Dollywood, she went on to discuss how Pearce had played the Opry over 80 times, joking: “You’d think they’d make you one. member. … “

Before Pearce could respond, Dolly smiled even bigger and said, “And they are!” They ask you to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry! Pearce burst into tears, openly sobbed, and hugged Pigeon Forge’s wife.

“Dolly isn’t just one of America’s greatest living songwriters, singers, artists and superstars,” exclaimed the Kentucky singer. “She represents all the values ​​that country music carries for me. She has the grace of a full-fledged woman, a heart that is all love, the courage to do it, the courage to stand up for herself and just enough glitter to be everyone’s fairy godfather. …

“What about the Opry?” It has been the greatest love of my life since I was a young girl to listen to with my grandparents. All the greatest writers, legends and trailblazers have been on this stage, and I feel them in my bones every time I walk through the stage door. … To be truly invited to join the Opry family, there are no words.

Parton said: “When one of our own has a special moment, it’s an honor to be a part of it. Carly is a true songwriter and a shining heart – and I loved asking her to do something so special.

For Pearce, who has indeed played 85 times at the Grand Ole Opry, it was a moment she will never forget. Beyond the surprise, the woman who asked and her love of her story, the Grand Ole Opry represents the values ​​of the woman who won the ACM Awards 2021 single and music event, as well as the CMA Awards 2020 musical event for “Hope You’re Happy Now,” recorded with Lee Brice and co-written with Luke Combs, wants to bring to the genre she loves with all her heart.

“Carly Pearce and the Opry have enjoyed a very special relationship since even before she made her Opry debut,” said Opry executive producer Dan Rogers. “We have loved every minute of watching her star grow over the past few years and are grateful that she worships the Opry after over 80 appearances even more than she did on her first night with us. . Every night that she plays the Opry, I try to get back to her to thank her for taking the time to visit us. Each time, she replies, “This is my favorite place. The Opry is Carly’s favorite place for the rest of what will no doubt be a long and successful career.

Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce (Photo by Alexa Campbell / courtesy Schmidt Relations)

A press release said: “Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to work at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the progression of the genre and is confident in what she means. . Carly has performed 85 times at the Grand Ole Opry and has teamed up with the Country Music Hall of Fame on ‘Unbroken Circle: Exploring Country Music History with Carly Pearce‘to connect the legacy and future of the genre. She arrived with certified platinum No. 1 “Every Little Thing,” followed by her award-winning platinum No. 1 “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and the critically acclaimed “29,” featuring the Top 20 and ” Booming Next Girl ”, released via Big Machine Records. “

