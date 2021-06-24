What’s on TV Thursday: “Good Girls”; The final episode of “Conan”





The prime-time TV schedule is paused in printing. You can find more TV coverage on: latimes.com/whats-on-tv. SERIES do it Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler meet a new group of designers as this arts and crafts competition returns for a new season. 8 p.m. NBC Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW When nature calls with Helen Mirren This new documentary comedy (adapted from a successful British comedy series called Walk on the Wild Side) features a variety of creatures living their lives in spectacular natural settings. The dubbed commentary imagines the inner thoughts of the creatures presented. Helen Mirren recounts. 8 p.m. ABC Defeat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox Top chef The remaining chefs get an early wake-up call from host Padma Lakshmi to go get some clams in this new episode. 8 p.m. bravo Defeat Bobby Flay Wolfgang Puck makes his very first appearance in the culinary series, alongside Ted Allen (Chopped). 8 p.m. Food network United States of Al As Riley (Parker Young) struggles to adjust to civilian life, Al and Vanessa (Adhir Kalyan, Kelli Goss) try to convince him to accept the help and benefits he has earned for his service. military man in the comedy season finale. 8:30 p.m. CBS Good girls Things get tough for the women (Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman) under Rios (Manny Montana) in the first of two new episodes. 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. NBC Heritage Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past as Kaleb and MG (Chris Lee, Quincy Fouse) set off together on their first official superhero mission in the season finale. Also on the bill are Jenny Boyd, Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Leo Howard. 9 p.m. The CW Holey moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC Mental samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox The cube (N) 9 p.m. TBS Clarice In the season finale, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is held captive in an abandoned animal testing facility where trafficked women are held against their will. Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) and the team at Clarices (Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn, Lucca De Oliveira and Nick Sandow) search for her as she tries to save the other women. 10 p.m. CBS the scammer (N) 10 p.m. ABC SPECIALS Impact with Gal Gadot The Wonder Woman star is hosting this new short-lived documentary series that highlights women working to improve their communities around the world, in contexts as diverse as Brazil, Puerto Rico and four US states. 10 p.m. National Geographic SPORTS Baseball Kansas City Royals visit New York Yankees, 10 am MLB; Oakland Athletics visit Texas Rangers at 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 pm MLB; Chicago Cubs visit Dodgers, 7 p.m. MLB and SportsNet LA Copa America 2021 Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. FS1; Chile v Paraguay, 5 p.m. FS1 World University Series 2021 Game 10: Texas vs. Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2 NHL playoffs Vegas Golden Knights visit Montreal Canadiens, 5:00 p.m. USA NBA playoffs The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN WNBA Washington Mystics visit Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet TALK SHOWS CBS this morning Brittney Spencer. (N) 7:00 a.m. KCBS Today Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler (do it); Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar Morning News (N) 7:00 a.m. KTLA Hello america Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. (N) 7 a.m. KABC Have a nice day LA (N) 7:00 a.m. KTTV Living with Kelly and Ryan Russell Brand (Revelation); Steven Yeun (Minari); Friend Valastro. (N) 9 a.m. KABC View Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV The speech Retta; guest co-hosts Victor Cruz. (N) 1:00 p.m. KCBS Kelly Clarkson’s Show Clarkson covers God Only Knows with Carnie, Wendy, Lola and Brian Wilson; Amy Poehler; Masked wolf. (N) 2:00 p.m. KNBC The Ellen DeGeneres Show Minnie Driver (Cinderella); Blake Shelton is playing. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC Conan (series finale) Jack Black. (N) 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. TBS Amanpour and Company (N) 11:00 p.m. KCET; Midnight KVCR; 01:00 KLCS Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Ozuna; Pérez Rouge. (N) 23:34 KNBC The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Robert Duvall; JP Saxe and John Mayer perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pratt; Michael Cohen; the Isley brothers; Snoop Dogg. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC Late night with Seth Meyers John Cena; Kristen Schaal; Kristina Schiano. (N) 00:36 KNBC The Late Late Show with James Corden actor Liam Neeson; Anthony Ramos performs. (N) 00:37 KCBS Night line (N) 00:37 KABC MOVIES Haunted honeymoon (1940) 8:30 am TCM crash (2004) 08:31 Cinemax Apollo 13 (1995) 9:50 am Again Have a wonderful crime (1945) 10:15 a.m. TCM Morris of America (2016) 10:30 am TMC Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:50 a.m. Epix The long, long trailer (1954) 11:30 am TCM Captain Phillips (2013) 1 p.m. BBC America Pretty in pink (1986) 2 p.m. Free form Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX Salt (2010) 2:45 p.m. AMC Bad girls (2004) 2:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. VH1 The family way (1967) 3 p.m. TCM Battle horse (2011) 3:30 p.m. HBO Steel magnolia trees (1989) 3:34 pm Again Coupling (2005) 3:48 p.m. E! Save Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. BBC America Upside down (2015) 5:36 pm Again Primary instinct (1992) 5:50 p.m. Cinémax Fight with my family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix Rebel without cause (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM Top Gun (1986) 6:55 p.m. Show time Hunting in the month of red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America True courage (2010) 8 p.m. Cinémax The full Monty (1997) 8 p.m. Epix Lego movie (2014) 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. TMC Doctor strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT Silver ball (2011) 8:45 p.m. Show time What belongs to the demon (1997) 9 pm Again The bird cage (1996) 9:35 p.m. Epix No Exit (1987) 10 p.m. TMC Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX Violent playground (1958) 10:30 p.m. TCM Hellboy (2004) 10:55 pm Again ghost hunters (1984) 23h Syfy Friendship (1997) 11:37 pm Cinémax







