Entertainment
What’s on TV Thursday: “Good Girls”; The final episode of “Conan”
The prime-time TV schedule is paused in printing. You can find more TV coverage on: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
do it Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler meet a new group of designers as this arts and crafts competition returns for a new season. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
When nature calls with Helen Mirren This new documentary comedy (adapted from a successful British comedy series called Walk on the Wild Side) features a variety of creatures living their lives in spectacular natural settings. The dubbed commentary imagines the inner thoughts of the creatures presented. Helen Mirren recounts. 8 p.m. ABC
Defeat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Top chef The remaining chefs get an early wake-up call from host Padma Lakshmi to go get some clams in this new episode. 8 p.m. bravo
Defeat Bobby Flay Wolfgang Puck makes his very first appearance in the culinary series, alongside Ted Allen (Chopped). 8 p.m. Food network
United States of Al As Riley (Parker Young) struggles to adjust to civilian life, Al and Vanessa (Adhir Kalyan, Kelli Goss) try to convince him to accept the help and benefits he has earned for his service. military man in the comedy season finale. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Good girls Things get tough for the women (Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman) under Rios (Manny Montana) in the first of two new episodes. 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. NBC
Heritage Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past as Kaleb and MG (Chris Lee, Quincy Fouse) set off together on their first official superhero mission in the season finale. Also on the bill are Jenny Boyd, Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Leo Howard. 9 p.m. The CW
Holey moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Mental samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox
The cube (N) 9 p.m. TBS
Clarice In the season finale, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is held captive in an abandoned animal testing facility where trafficked women are held against their will. Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) and the team at Clarices (Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn, Lucca De Oliveira and Nick Sandow) search for her as she tries to save the other women. 10 p.m. CBS
the scammer (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Impact with Gal Gadot The Wonder Woman star is hosting this new short-lived documentary series that highlights women working to improve their communities around the world, in contexts as diverse as Brazil, Puerto Rico and four US states. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball Kansas City Royals visit New York Yankees, 10 am MLB; Oakland Athletics visit Texas Rangers at 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 pm MLB; Chicago Cubs visit Dodgers, 7 p.m. MLB and SportsNet LA
Copa America 2021 Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. FS1; Chile v Paraguay, 5 p.m. FS1
World University Series 2021 Game 10: Texas vs. Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NHL playoffs Vegas Golden Knights visit Montreal Canadiens, 5:00 p.m. USA
NBA playoffs The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Washington Mystics visit Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS this morning Brittney Spencer. (N) 7:00 a.m. KCBS
Today Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler (do it); Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar Morning News (N) 7:00 a.m. KTLA
Hello america Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Have a nice day LA (N) 7:00 a.m. KTTV
Living with Kelly and Ryan Russell Brand (Revelation); Steven Yeun (Minari); Friend Valastro. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
View Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The speech Retta; guest co-hosts Victor Cruz. (N) 1:00 p.m. KCBS
Kelly Clarkson’s Show Clarkson covers God Only Knows with Carnie, Wendy, Lola and Brian Wilson; Amy Poehler; Masked wolf. (N) 2:00 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Minnie Driver (Cinderella); Blake Shelton is playing. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Conan (series finale) Jack Black. (N) 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:00 p.m. KCET; Midnight KVCR; 01:00 KLCS
Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Ozuna; Pérez Rouge. (N) 23:34 KNBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Robert Duvall; JP Saxe and John Mayer perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pratt; Michael Cohen; the Isley brothers; Snoop Dogg. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late night with Seth Meyers John Cena; Kristen Schaal; Kristina Schiano. (N) 00:36 KNBC
The Late Late Show with James Corden actor Liam Neeson; Anthony Ramos performs. (N) 00:37 KCBS
Night line (N) 00:37 KABC
MOVIES
Haunted honeymoon (1940) 8:30 am TCM
crash (2004) 08:31 Cinemax
Apollo 13 (1995) 9:50 am Again
Have a wonderful crime (1945) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Morris of America (2016) 10:30 am TMC
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:50 a.m. Epix
The long, long trailer (1954) 11:30 am TCM
Captain Phillips (2013) 1 p.m. BBC America
Pretty in pink (1986) 2 p.m. Free form
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Salt (2010) 2:45 p.m. AMC
Bad girls (2004) 2:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. VH1
The family way (1967) 3 p.m. TCM
Battle horse (2011) 3:30 p.m. HBO
Steel magnolia trees (1989) 3:34 pm Again
Coupling (2005) 3:48 p.m. E!
Save Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. BBC America
Upside down (2015) 5:36 pm Again
Primary instinct (1992) 5:50 p.m. Cinémax
Fight with my family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Rebel without cause (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 6:55 p.m. Show time
Hunting in the month of red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
True courage (2010) 8 p.m. Cinémax
The full Monty (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
Lego movie (2014) 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. TMC
Doctor strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT
Silver ball (2011) 8:45 p.m. Show time
What belongs to the demon (1997) 9 pm Again
The bird cage (1996) 9:35 p.m. Epix
No Exit (1987) 10 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX
Violent playground (1958) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Hellboy (2004) 10:55 pm Again
ghost hunters (1984) 23h Syfy
Friendship (1997) 11:37 pm Cinémax
