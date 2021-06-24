Connect with us

What's on TV Thursday: "Good Girls"; The final episode of "Conan"

The prime-time TV schedule is paused in printing. You can find more TV coverage on: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

do it Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler meet a new group of designers as this arts and crafts competition returns for a new season. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

When nature calls with Helen Mirren This new documentary comedy (adapted from a successful British comedy series called Walk on the Wild Side) features a variety of creatures living their lives in spectacular natural settings. The dubbed commentary imagines the inner thoughts of the creatures presented. Helen Mirren recounts. 8 p.m. ABC

Defeat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Top chef The remaining chefs get an early wake-up call from host Padma Lakshmi to go get some clams in this new episode. 8 p.m. bravo

Defeat Bobby Flay Wolfgang Puck makes his very first appearance in the culinary series, alongside Ted Allen (Chopped). 8 p.m. Food network

United States of Al As Riley (Parker Young) struggles to adjust to civilian life, Al and Vanessa (Adhir Kalyan, Kelli Goss) try to convince him to accept the help and benefits he has earned for his service. military man in the comedy season finale. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Good girls Things get tough for the women (Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman) under Rios (Manny Montana) in the first of two new episodes. 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. NBC

Heritage Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past as Kaleb and MG (Chris Lee, Quincy Fouse) set off together on their first official superhero mission in the season finale. Also on the bill are Jenny Boyd, Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Leo Howard. 9 p.m. The CW

Holey moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Mental samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox

The cube (N) 9 p.m. TBS

Clarice In the season finale, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is held captive in an abandoned animal testing facility where trafficked women are held against their will. Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) and the team at Clarices (Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn, Lucca De Oliveira and Nick Sandow) search for her as she tries to save the other women. 10 p.m. CBS

the scammer (N) 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Impact with Gal Gadot The Wonder Woman star is hosting this new short-lived documentary series that highlights women working to improve their communities around the world, in contexts as diverse as Brazil, Puerto Rico and four US states. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

Baseball Kansas City Royals visit New York Yankees, 10 am MLB; Oakland Athletics visit Texas Rangers at 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 pm MLB; Chicago Cubs visit Dodgers, 7 p.m. MLB and SportsNet LA

Copa America 2021 Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. FS1; Chile v Paraguay, 5 p.m. FS1

World University Series 2021 Game 10: Texas vs. Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NHL playoffs Vegas Golden Knights visit Montreal Canadiens, 5:00 p.m. USA

NBA playoffs The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Washington Mystics visit Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS this morning Brittney Spencer. (N) 7:00 a.m. KCBS

Today Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler (do it); Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar Morning News (N) 7:00 a.m. KTLA

Hello america Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Have a nice day LA (N) 7:00 a.m. KTTV

Living with Kelly and Ryan Russell Brand (Revelation); Steven Yeun (Minari); Friend Valastro. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

View Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The speech Retta; guest co-hosts Victor Cruz. (N) 1:00 p.m. KCBS

Kelly Clarkson’s Show Clarkson covers God Only Knows with Carnie, Wendy, Lola and Brian Wilson; Amy Poehler; Masked wolf. (N) 2:00 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Minnie Driver (Cinderella); Blake Shelton is playing. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Conan (series finale) Jack Black. (N) 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:00 p.m. KCET; Midnight KVCR; 01:00 KLCS

Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Ozuna; Pérez Rouge. (N) 23:34 KNBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Robert Duvall; JP Saxe and John Mayer perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pratt; Michael Cohen; the Isley brothers; Snoop Dogg. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late night with Seth Meyers John Cena; Kristen Schaal; Kristina Schiano. (N) 00:36 KNBC

The Late Late Show with James Corden actor Liam Neeson; Anthony Ramos performs. (N) 00:37 KCBS

Night line (N) 00:37 KABC

MOVIES

Haunted honeymoon (1940) 8:30 am TCM

crash (2004) 08:31 Cinemax

Apollo 13 (1995) 9:50 am Again

Have a wonderful crime (1945) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Morris of America (2016) 10:30 am TMC

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:50 a.m. Epix

The long, long trailer (1954) 11:30 am TCM

Captain Phillips (2013) 1 p.m. BBC America

Pretty in pink (1986) 2 p.m. Free form

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Salt (2010) 2:45 p.m. AMC

Bad girls (2004) 2:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. VH1

The family way (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

Battle horse (2011) 3:30 p.m. HBO

Steel magnolia trees (1989) 3:34 pm Again

Coupling (2005) 3:48 p.m. E!

Save Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. BBC America

Upside down (2015) 5:36 pm Again

Primary instinct (1992) 5:50 p.m. Cinémax

Fight with my family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Rebel without cause (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Top Gun (1986) 6:55 p.m. Show time

Hunting in the month of red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America

True courage (2010) 8 p.m. Cinémax

The full Monty (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

Lego movie (2014) 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. TMC

Doctor strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT

Silver ball (2011) 8:45 p.m. Show time

What belongs to the demon (1997) 9 pm Again

The bird cage (1996) 9:35 p.m. Epix

No Exit (1987) 10 p.m. TMC

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

Violent playground (1958) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Hellboy (2004) 10:55 pm Again

ghost hunters (1984) 23h Syfy

Friendship (1997) 11:37 pm Cinémax



