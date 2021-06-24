“Top Chef: Portland”: What Made Season 18 An Instant Classic

Of the phrases I associate with Bravos Top Chef Utensils down, hands up, please pack your knives and go the one I’ve grown to appreciate the most bears no trace of a writer’s pen . These are just two words, too basic to be attributed to the reality TV formula:

Yes, cook.

While far from being specific to the cooking contest, which is now nearing the end of its 18th season, the phrase is so common in its kitchens that it has become part of the series’ soundscape. Even more than the chaos of the ticking with its cries from behind! hot! time! Top Chef’s model is one of mutual respect.

And if that sentiment stems from the good faith of Chief Justice Tom Colicchio, host Padma Lakshmi and franchise regular Gail Simmons, Top Chef: Portland, which ends July 1, has made it clear that the camaraderie runs through the root and branch of the series. Former champions and their defeated enemies, current competitors, celebrities, successful restaurateurs: in this particular greenhouse, everyone wins their Yes, chef.

Surrounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon’s season became an instant classic, not least because it embraced the limits of health and safety protocols, and in turn brought out the strengths of the series: a serious about food that is rarely seen merges into snobbery; a dedication to multiculturalism that deepened during his run; a conviction that Top Chef is a community in itself, with a common goal. Along with Grays Anatomy, it is one of the defining art forms of pandemic success stories, a series under duress that has honed its voice.

Several of the Top Chefs adaptations this season are already essential features of the COVID-era culture, including a drive-in challenge and one to nurture frontline medical workers. Others stand out primarily as the show’s most avid devotees, including unprecedented chef’s table-style restaurant wars (a tradition that typically relies on mainstream patrons) and fewer frantic trips down the aisles of Whole Foods.

But the most effective change is a bigger stroke of genius than any technical workaround. Instead of the usual cavalcade of food stars, Top Chef: Portlands COVID bubble is built around a group of former contestants, a cheerful bunch of familiar faces spinning through the roles of co-host, tester. of recipes, advisor, judge. (They are, in alphabetical order: Carrie Baird, Richard Blais, Nina Compton, Tiffany Derry, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kristen Kish, Edward Lee, Kwame Onwuachi, Amar Santana, Dale Talde and Brooke Williamson.)

Top Chef: Portland was built around a rotating cast of former judges, including Gregory Gourdet, left, Brooke Williamson, Kristen Kish and Dale Talde. (David Moir / Bravo)

These are the upper classes of the series, its older siblings. Less intimidating than the daring names of Anthony Bourdain’s past seasons among them, they are nonetheless authoritative, speaking with the confidence of having walked in these shoes. And the result, unfolding at beautifully appointed long tables on the Top Chef set, in acclaimed restaurants and under northwest skies, was a note of kinship grace as playful and warm as a family dinner. . No reality TV series in its 18th season has activity to shift to a new speed like this.

Making room for the candidates’ vulnerability, Top Chef in these conditions is more subtle and complex than ever, as layered as the team hot pot that symbolized Kokosn, this year’s Restaurant Wars champion. His part of the series continues to evolve, with increasingly diverse ranks of contestants and judges and challenges dedicated to honoring often overlooked foods, including, this season, those of the African diaspora and peoples. natives of Oregon.

The innovation this season has highlighted the most, however, is Top Chefs’ abandonment of the interpersonal fireworks that once shaped him, unleashed by Stephen Aspirinio, the sarcastic and searing sommelier of Season 1, or Toby. Young, the self-employed person. consciously means Simon Cowell knockoff brought in to judge seasons 5 and 6.

There are still some weird attitude adjustments needed every now and then, and team effort crashing down to Earth due to poor communication, but the show has mellowed with age: when a friend pointed out to me over dinner recently that season 18 is dropping its villainous figure, Portland restaurateur Gabriel Pascuzzi, before the halfway point, I answered with a puzzled, who?

In this, Top Chef has come close to the Great British Baking Show, in which the enemy is not an in-game rival, or even an irritable palace of judges, but chefs possess a bruised psyche. The drama of the series now resides in a conflict that every home cook will recognize: with the yet uncontrolled skill, the yet unproven dish, the unknown ingredient, the untimely distraction. It became a test not of knife skills, seasoning or sauce preparation, but of self-knowledge and self-confidence: you.

Melissa King, left, Gail Simmons, Tom Colicchio and Richard Blais on Top Chef: Portland. (David Moir / Bravo)

This suggests that Top Chef: Portland is the TV series that has not only handled COVID-19 restrictions optimally, but may also be the perfect goal correlative of our pandemic year more broadly. Like bosses sequestered in a reality TV series, separated from family members and isolated from ordinary routines, the melting pot of the past 15 months has made many of us more intimate than ever with the space between our ears. And confronting a self you no longer recognize is as scary, if not enlightening, as mastering a dish you once botched.

As live-action competitor Jamie Tran tries to sacrifice herself to save her friend and competitor Maria Mazon in Season 11 Episode 11, in which chefs cook from ingredients from family-wrapped packaging, the series makes this happen. confrontation with oneself and what we could learn from it, literal poignant. The most captivating judges’ table of the season looks less like a competition than a refuge, where it is less about winning than working to forge relationships, refine one’s profession, develop the particular alchemy of flavors that distinguishes one leader, one person, another.

I have the same, Season 10 winner Kish, voice faltering, advises tearful Mazon, who suffers from impostor syndrome. Once you realize that you are also good enough to be here and elsewhere after this show, it will all come together for you.

And although Mazon doesn’t say it, I can’t watch the scene without thinking about it.

Yes, cook.