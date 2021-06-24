Entertainment
Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Apple Daily Ends With “Painful Farewell”
HONG KONG The end of Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper came slowly, then suddenly.
The Apple Daily published its latest edition Thursday, after a year of ever-tighter restrictions imposed by Beijing and a week in which police raided offices, arrested editors and frozen financial accounts.
Thousands of people lined up across the city Thursday morning for a final copy of the tabloid, a noisy stronghold of the pro-democracy movement throughout its 26 years of life and a symbol of its diminishing hopes for a brutal death in the hands of a radical national security law.
Hong Kong people braved torrential rains to bid touching farewell to a newspaper that had long been a thorn in Beijing’s side, with its final million-copy edition sold out on city newsstands.
Its closure was the latest setback for the city’s freedom and a further cause of unease over the future of free speech in the global financial and media hub as Beijing clamps down on dissent.
Apple Daily was a go-to source of entertainment, celebrity gossip and news for many Hong Kong people through decades of the city’s change from British colony to semi-autonomous Chinese territory. While his tabloid style has drawn some criticism, publications of political inquiry and analysis with a distinctly anti-Beijing stance have won him praise and support.
As many lined up just after midnight on Thursday, some held back their tears.
A 27-year-old lawyer who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal told NBC News that Apple Daily was a staple newspaper in her family growing up.
But at one point, buying an Apple Daily became more than just buying your everyday, she said, as she stood in line until 4 a.m. on Argyle Street in the bustling center. from Hong Kong. It has become a way to participate in a larger movement and to show support for a greater ideal.
Knowing that Apple Daily is being forced to shut down is a sign that these ideals may be corroding in our city, she added.
While pro-democracy media still exist online, it was the only such print newspaper left in the city.
But as Beijing tightened its grip after massive protests lasting several months in 2019, it has set itself the target of Apple Daily.
Newspaper founder Jimmy Lai was arrested last year and charged with national security offenses. While in detention, he was sentenced to 20 months for participating in illegal gatherings.
Several journalists resigned after Lais’ arrest, fearing for their safety. Those who chose to stay were well aware of the risk.
We have mentally prepared for being arrested, but we still want to stay and do our job. We want to keep reporting and telling the public what’s going on, Chan, a senior reporter for Apple Daily who requested that her first name not be released for her safety, said in an interview this week.
We are not afraid, but we feel deep sorrow and deep indignation. “
Police raided the newspaper once last year and did it again last week. They said they had proof that the articles he published played a “crucial role” in a conspiracy with foreign countries to impose sanctions on China and Hong Kong.
City leader Carrie Lam defended the arrests and the raid at a press conference on Tuesday.
What we are dealing with is neither a news outlet problem nor a news reporting problem. It is a suspicious act to endanger national security, she said. Our action therefore does not attack the freedom of the press.
China’s Foreign Ministry has said that all rights and freedoms, including media freedom, cannot go beyond the baseline of national security. “
And the Communist Party-backed Global Times said in an op-ed Thursday that press freedom would remain in Hong Kong, brushing aside criticism from EU officials and US lawmakers over the plight of Apple Dailys.
But activists and pundits argue that the newspaper’s silence represents a blow to press freedom in territory once touted as a safe haven from mainland restrictions.
The forced shutdown of Apple Daily is the darkest day for media freedom in recent Hong Kong history, ”said Yamini Mishra, Asia-Pacific regional director of Amnesty International.
Benedict Rogers, chairman and co-founder of rights group Hong Kong Watch, said it would not be the latest such incident.
Forcing the shutdown of the only remaining mass pro-democracy voice is symbolic, said Rogers, who was also a regular contributor to the publication. I fear that if things continue on this current trajectory, Hong Kong will become like another mainland city under the regime of the Communist Party of China, which means no freedom of the press.
Tsui Lokman, an assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Communication at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said watching events unfold is like watching a terminally ill patient die.
Apple Daily was not just another news organization. It was the loudest and most critical news organization, Tsui said.
It is a critical blow to freedom of the press, but not the end of it. There are still good people, good organizations, trying to do good journalism. But it’s much more difficult now than before. Everyone will now be careful not to touch any invisible lines because it is not even clear what the lines are.
In the newsroom on an industrial lot near the city’s waterfront, Chan said some of his colleagues had spent part of the past few days shredding notes and changing passwords to protect sources.
I am frustrated, angry and sad, Chan said. I sometimes wonder if I should leave Hong Kong, but I don’t want to leave. I must testify and record the story. I have to record how the freedom of the press is disappearing.
Glacier Kwong, an Apple Daily columnist based in Hamburg, Germany, said editors and newspaper contributors have come together to support each other in its final days.
Everyone is upset because Apple Daily represents the vibrant civil society that once existed in Hong Kong, Kwong said.
Supporters gathered outside the dimly lit office building late Wednesday, their chants echoing in unison as the crowd waved their cell phone lights in the air in a mass protest of support to the staff inside.
Chan said his colleagues have only one agenda: complete their final edit.
I know a lot of people will imagine us sad and crying a lot, or that the office is surrounded by worrying feelings, she said. But the truth is, we’re fine.
Late Wednesday, a notification from the Apple Dailys mobile app appeared on subscriber screens. The content of the articles would no longer be accessible after midnight, he read. Soon, articles, photos, and videos collectively disappeared from point-of-sale social media pages. Soon after, their social media accounts were deleted entirely.
Apple Daily would like to thank all of our readers, subscribers, advertisers and Hong Kongers for their continued support, the notification read.
Good luck, and goodbye.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]