Iroquois County Fair Begins July 13 | Life

The 2021 Iroquois County Agriculture and Livestock Fair will take place from Tuesday July 13 through Sunday July 18.

The 4-H food judgment starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday with the food auction at 2 p.m. Tuesday is also the move-in day of the cattle with the FFA section shows starting at 4 p.m. and will be followed by the Queen and the very first Little Miss pageant. The evening will be rounded off by fireworks.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, it’s a full day of 4-H cattle judging. At 9:30 am, the junior and open project of the agricultural, products, culinary, fine arts, floriculture and children division will begin. At 2 p.m., it’s the 4-H feline show. The evening entertainment will be a Family Fun Night from 6 p.m. with a talent show at 8 p.m. to end the evening.

Thursday at 8 am, it’s the junior department of breeding shows in the barns. At 9 a.m., general 4-H projects will begin airing. At 3 p.m., the 4-H canine obedience will take place. The closing night at 7:30 p.m. is the annual demo derby by On the Gas Promotions.

Friday at 8 am, the day begins with the draft horse competition. Then at 9 a.m., the 4-H general projects judged by the clubs and the Master Showman competition begin. At 11 am, the teams of draft horses start.

The new time and day for the cattle sale is 1 p.m. on Friday. At 4 p.m. it’s the 4-H Style Show and at 5:30 p.m. it’s the Open Style Show. Evening entertainment will consist of a slatting rodeo at 7:00 p.m. and a teen dance at 8:00 p.m. at the 4-H Center.

Saturday at 8 am, the Open Show Livestock competitions begin in the stables. At the same time, the Annual Tractor Drive starts up. A new event, starting at 11 a.m., is the Illiana rc truck and tractor pull. At 3 p.m., it’s the Costume Goat Show, followed by 4-H Dog Agility at 4:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Jason Pritchett, one of Americas Got Talent’s Top 5 Frinalists, takes the stage for the evening’s entertainment.

Entrance to the show will be free on Sunday. The Open Horse Show starts at 8:00 a.m. and at 9:30 a.m. is the All-Faith with A Natural High Church service. At 11 a.m. it’s the Grill Master Cook Off contest, then at 12:30 p.m. it’s the afternoon tractor pull. At 1 p.m., it’s the Costume Sheep Lead class. The 2021 show ends with the ITPA Tractor Pull at 6.30 p.m.

Daily activities, from noon to 9 p.m., consist of the open and junior exhibit. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Commercial Buildings are open. Mahlah, the comforting dog, will welcome visitors to the Happy Jacks Gazebo from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Every day at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. there will be woodcarving demonstrations by Northern Exposure Chainsaw Carvings. Swyear Amusements will be on the Midway.

A new area called the Kids Zone will be located near the Trout-Steiner Petting Zoo, north of the pigsties. Daily activities will consist of Touch a Vehicle, Wagon Basketball, Giant Tic Tac Toe and more.

A very important reminder is that registration for this year’s fair will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. The fair is currently accepting registrations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Maison de la foire on the corner just outside the fair fence. There is also a limited number of Fair Books which can now be picked up from Fair House.

From noon to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 28 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, the administrative staff will accept admissions to the fair office on the exhibition grounds. The book is also posted on the show website iroquiscofair.com.

Talent show

The Iroquois County Fair Talent will be held in the stands at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

There are 30 youth from Iroquois County participating in this year’s competition, including singers, dancers and pianists. Participants include: Lily Anderson, Beaverville; Audrey Neukomm, Cissna Park; Savannah Reed, Danforth; Madelyn Loy, Donovan; Abby Tindle, Gilman; Pyper Sidell, Loda; London Clark, Milford; Harley Valentine, Onarga. From Watseka are Annika Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Sarah Parsons, Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier and Kate Sabol. Avery Schroeder of Wellington will complete the junior division with six acts.

The senior division has five acts which include Rachael Dexter, Danforth, Julia Hilgermann, Chebanse, Madison Mc Taggart, Gilman; and Watseka are Hope Aaron, Hannah, Eheart, Lillian Eheart, Brianna Warren, Sadee Weuthrich, Megan Schippert and Mitchell Galyen.

All applicants will compete for prizes and the opportunity to represent Iroquois County at the IAAF State Talent Show competition in Springfield in January 2022.