What are some free things to do with kids this summer in Collier County

13 seconds ago

When you have no choice for your family that allows for paid classes, Collier County offers a lot of fun that is free.

COVID-19 has trimmed a few options like popular outdoor family movies for this summer. But you can still picnic, hike or cycle on the trails of Collier County State Parksand enjoy the beaches with the family.

And you can get acquainted with the history, nature and STEM skills with a good number of free events from local organizations:

“School is over, the museums are there”

Collier County museums have programmed a range of free stuff for ages, from toddlers to teens. And don’t just stop with the events. Museums are fun places to explore with the family and a great way to discover new corners of the world. Collier County. Programs change from museum to museum, so you can explore with a stop for lunch, a visit to a landmark, or a picnic in a local park.

The free programs are:

FromInventions to Nature (elementary to 12 years old)

These are activities you can bring the kids anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and enjoy them at your family’s pace. No registration is required in this group.

Creativity of Calusa: June 26, Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Get to know the brilliantly colored ways of the People of Calusa. Information at 239-252-1440 and colliermuseums.com

Kids can learn the colorful ways of Calusa art at the Collier County Museum Series this summer.

Tamiami pioneer: July 3. Museum of the Everglades, 105 West Broadway Ave., Everglades City. Making your way through the Everglades in centuries past has been a daunting, sometimes dangerous, adventure. Information at 239-252-5026 andcolliermuseums.com

Tigons and ligers and bears Oh, my God! : July 10. Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Learn about some weird parts of Collier County history. Information at 239-252-8419 and colliermuseums.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

