What are some free things to do with kids this summer in Collier County

When you have no choice for your family that allows for paid classes, Collier County offers a lot of fun that is free.

COVID-19 has trimmed a few options like popular outdoor family movies for this summer. But you can still picnic, hike or cycle on the trails of Collier County State Parksand enjoy the beaches with the family.

And you can get acquainted with the history, nature and STEM skills with a good number of free events from local organizations:

“School is over, the museums are there”

Collier County museums have programmed a range of free stuff for ages, from toddlers to teens. And don’t just stop with the events. Museums are fun places to explore with the family and a great way to discover new corners of the world. Collier County. Programs change from museum to museum, so you can explore with a stop for lunch, a visit to a landmark, or a picnic in a local park.

The free programs are:

FromInventions to Nature (elementary to 12 years old)

These are activities you can bring the kids anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and enjoy them at your family’s pace. No registration is required in this group.

Creativity of Calusa: June 26, Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Get to know the brilliantly colored ways of the People of Calusa. Information at 239-252-1440 and colliermuseums.com

Tamiami pioneer: July 3. Museum of the Everglades, 105 West Broadway Ave., Everglades City. Making your way through the Everglades in centuries past has been a daunting, sometimes dangerous, adventure. Information at 239-252-5026 andcolliermuseums.com

Tigons and ligers and bears Oh, my God! : July 10. Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Learn about some weird parts of Collier County history. Information at 239-252-8419 and colliermuseums.com

Thoughts on mosquitoes: July 17. Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 US 41 E.,

Naples. Ouch! Mosquitoes don’t stop at their bite, even if understanding them is not loving them. Information at 239-252-8476 and colliermuseums.com

Florida flora: July 24. Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Ave. W., Immokalee. Native plants were used here as medicine, dyes, food and more. Information at 239-252-2611 or colliermuseums.com

Marco visitors:Key Marco Cat stays longer and gets rarer friends at the museum

Florida Creatures: July 31. Historical Museum of Marco Island. There are creatures here that we may never see, but they are native Floridians.colliermuseums.com

Fishing in Florida: August 7. Everglades Museum. Learn about the fish where they were the supporting industry that built a city. colliermuseums.com

Preschool program

Animals of the Everglades:10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the Museum of the Everglades, 105 Broadway Ave W., Everglades City. For 2 to 5 years old. Activities center around local animals, with toddler-friendly STEM experiences, crafts, themed story times, and an alligator dance break. Reservations required, for supply purposes, atcolliermuseums.com/events

Just for teens

All programs are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Each incorporates a historical topic and STEM principles into an overview of the history of Collier County. The topics will vary as the program runs in each of the county museums. Reservations are required for these at colliermuseums.com under the The school museums have arrived scrolling menu.

Engine ingenuity: July 7.Naples Depot Museum. Learn about the history of engines and how they changed the world. Then see them in action with a physics lesson under the hood of a car. colliermuseums.com

How to be an amateur naturalist: July 14th. Collier Museum at the Government Center. Get closer to your world by learning the basics of observing and studying the nature of our region. This course teaches basic skills, equipment and rules of conduct. colliermuseums.com

Old building technology: July 21. Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch.

Florida’s early pioneers didn’t have CAD programs or power tools, but they designed and built structures that lasted over 100 years in hurricane country. Learn how they did it and the techniques to save old buildings. A good complement for students who have taken drawing or building technology courses.colliermuseums.com

Digging Deep With Archeology: July 28. Marco Island Historical Museum

Explore the past in the most practical way possible. You will be able to try out some of the tools of the trade to test your “sediment skills”.colliermuseums.com

Everglades Engineering: August 4. Everglades Museum.

STEM, nature, and history come together in this program on how the Tamiami Trail was built through a swamp. Learn the mechanics of the world’s walking dredge and the engineering going on today to restore the Everglades to health.colliermuseums.com

Free children’s bowl

Envoy from the sky: a program that allows your children to learn the basics of bowling with you, so they don’t have to royally embarrass themselves on double dates as a teenager. Better yet, it may be the entrance to a long-standing skill that brings friends together.

Some bowling centers and schools across the country are offering Kids Bowl Free, which offers children within an age limit set by bowling centers two free games per day on program days.

It’s not 100% free; regulation bowling shoes, which can be hired in the centers, are compulsory. For example, Headpinz Naples rents shoes for $ 4.50, and its Kids Bowl Free ages are quite wide from 2 to 15 years old.

Both Naples bowling centers participate and the schedules are generous. Parents must register their children online in advance to obtain coupons from the program.

Headpinz Naples, 8525 Radio Lane, Naples; 239-455-3755; headpinznaples.com

Bowland beacon, 5400 US 41 N., Naples, 239-597-3452; bowlandcenters, with

Summerfest and family evenings

Sponsored by Collier County Sheriff’s office (CCSO), these events are a long-standing free treat that also helps your youngsters appreciate county law enforcement.

Cyber ​​Sheriffs:Collier cell phone users can now send photos and videos to 911 dispatchers

Some of them require adult supervision; for all, it is preferable to call the youth relations office at 239-252-0144 to confirm or reserve a place if necessary.

A completed Summerfest form is required for children to participate; they are online under the Summer festival drop-down list under Youth and delinquency prevention services.

Free family evenings: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Human foosball arena, stone wall, police car bounce house, Wii games, music, dancing, karaoke machine. Free popcorn, snow cones and Boar’s Head hot dogs. Locations and times are subject to change; call the youth relations office at 239-252-0144 to confirm.

Gone fishing:7:30 am-11:30am Monday to Thursday until July 29;Naples Pier. Parental supervision required. The emphasis is on groups, but walkups are welcome.

Open gym:For students enrolled in the county, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday through July 22 at Oakridge Middle School; 8:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday through July 22 at East Naples Middle School; 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. July 6-8 at Manatee Middle School. For middle and high school students registered in the county, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday until July 22 at Immokalee.

Building a chair: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 and 13 for 10-13 year olds at First Baptist Academy, 3000 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples

You can do it all! : 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 30-July 2; Rising Sixth Grade Women CCSO Center at 2373 E. Horseshoe Drive, Naples; or8 am-4pm July 14-16, Professional Development Center 615 Third Ave. S., Naples

Free entry to the Naples Zoo

Spend your summer with the animals, or at least one weekend a month, with Collier County Appreciation Days at Naples Zoo. These are monthly dates for free admission to the Naples Zoo, 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples, for residents who show proof of Collier County residency upon admission.

The next dates are Friday July 9 and Saturday July 10; Zoo hours are 9 am to 4:30 pm with the last admission at 3:30 pm Check the website for reservations: napleszoo.org

Ed-scursions online

Rookery Bay offers free virtual entertainment with its educational team via Zoomexpeditions through its unique reserve. Pick out ideas for a family visit later from these glimpses, ranging from spongy objects in the mudflats to his quietly stunning seagrass beds. Consult the complete catalog of events, some chargeable, on rookerybay.org/events/

They are offered twice a month online through Zoom and the shows are from 10 am to 10:45 am Online reservations are required for your children to join the group.rookerybay.org/#calendar

“See the herbaria!” : June 25. Discover the important work this seemingly random plant life does.

“Take the promenade! “: July 7. Take a virtual tour of Rookery Bay’s boardwalk and see the native birds, animals and plants that make up its habitats.

“Meander the mudflats!” : July 16. Get up close and personal, without having to do the laundry afterwards, to crabs and fish squirming through life, often invisible here.

“Watch the oysters! “: August 11. There are dozens of types of oysters, and Florida has several. Discover how these fascinating shell-bound bivalve molluscs work.

“The beauty of the beach!” : 20 August. Virtual visitors experience life on the beach that they may not have noticed before.

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers the arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News / naplesnews.com. Contact her at 239-213-6091.