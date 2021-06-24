Entertainment
COVID vaccine in Indiana not getting much incentive from state
In Ohio and California, people who get vaccinated have a chance to get money from the state. In Indiana all people got was cookie dough.
COVID-19 vaccinations jumped in Ohio after news was announced that every week for the next five weeks, ending Thursday, a vaccinated resident would earn $ 1 million.
Other states have also been creative with incentives that get residents to reach out for a vaccination.
But Indiana, so far, has shown little interest in developing a program of its own, other than handing out Girl Scout cookies at some vaccination clinics and free T-shirts to people who have been vaccinated in the country. Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“The Indiana Department of Health is not considering any incentives at this time,” emailed spokeswoman Megan Wade-Taxter in response to a request from IndianStar.
The variant arrives:97 cases of the COVID-19 Delta strain have been found in Indiana
Rather, the state is running a public education campaign with testimonials from other Indiana residents to encourage their neighbors to get vaccinated. Health care providers in Indiana have received toolkits to help them talk about immunization with patients.
Mobile units are crossing the state and in advance, the health department sends text messages and emails to residents in the area alerting them of the possibility of being vaccinated.
Indiana lags the nation on immunization
Still, the state lags behind many others in the country when it comes to immunization.
Nationally, about 62.5% of the population aged 12 and older has received at least one dose of vaccine and 52.9% are fully immunized, according to the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. In Indiana, about 47.4% of the eligible population has received at least one injection and 47.3% are fully immunized, according to the status dashboard.
In the past 15 months, more than 752,100 residents of Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 13,390 have died. Vaccinations have reversed the trend of new cases. Currently, the seven-day moving average for daily new cases is 240, a far cry from the more than 6,880 new cases per day at the height of the pandemic.
Ohio, which saw vaccinations jump 33% after the Vax-a-Million program was announced, has fully vaccinated just under 44% of its total population, according to United States Facts. In Indiana, 38% of the total population has been vaccinated.
Some counties in Indiana have their own incentive programs to encourage vaccination. Anyone who gets vaccinated in Marion County through July 2 will be eligible to win one of many prizes, including Colts season tickets, Pacers tickets, and admission to the Childrens Museum or the Indianapolis Zoo. .
But at the state level outside of Indiana, the potential payouts are much larger, ranging from $ 1 million in some states to the option of having dinner with the Governor of New Jersey and his wife.
Here’s what other states are doing
The National Association of Governors has compiled a listof what states offer. Among the incentives:
Alabama: People aged 16 and over who will be vaccinated or tested will be invited to drive their car or truck for two laps on the Talladega Speedway at highway speed.
Arkansas: People who get vaccinated can get a $ 20 gift certificate for a fishing or hunting license or a lottery ticket.
California: Next week, the state will give six vacations to California, including a visit to a spa or Disneyland, a chance to see the Lakers or Giants play at home, and a surf trip to San Diego. The state has also awarded 10 prizes of $ 1.5 million and 30 prizes of $ 50,000 and 2 million $ 50 prepaid or grocery gift cards.
Illinois: Fifty thousand vaccinated people will receive free tickets to the Six Flags theme park.
Kentucky: Following in Ohio’s footsteps, Kentucky organized three million dollar cartoons for vaccinated adults and offered full scholarships to public universities in Kentucky to 15 vaccinated randomly chosen between 12 and 17 years old.
Louisiana: Anyone who is vaccinated, not just residents, is granted free entry to any Louisiana state park until the end of July. State residents who can prove they have been vaccinated within the past seven days can get vaccinated for one shot (a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage) at participating businesses.
Maine: State residents 18 and older who have been vaccinated will be eligible to win one of the following prizes: 5,000 Fishing and Hunting Licenses, 5,000 State Park Day Passes, 10,000 LL Bean gift cards, 5,000 minor league baseball tickets and 5,000 Oxford Plains Speedway tickets.
Maryland: The Maryland Lottery is offering $ 2 million in cash prizes to vaccinated residents.
Massachusetts: Bay State is offering five million dollar prizes and five $ 300,000 college scholarships to fully immunized residents.
Minnesota: Until the end of June, residents had the chance to win several prizes, such as fishing licenses, amusement park passes and more. Vaccinated adults could also receive a free or reduced price drink in June.
New Jersey: The Garden State also had a Shot and a Beer program that ended in May. Now, vaccinated residents can receive a State Parks Vax Pass valid until the end of the year.
New York: The state gave out free tickets for the Mets and Yankees, as well as free weekly passes for the subway and two-day passes for state parks.
New Mexico: Throughout the summer, the state will be giving away four prizes of $ 250,000 per week, choosing the winners from fully immunized residents. In early August, the state will offer a grand prize of $ 5 million.
Oregon: Each of the state’s 36 counties will have one fully immunized person who will earn $ 10,000 from the state and there will be a $ 1 million winner.
Washington: The state offers many prizes, including lottery draws totaling $ 2 million, tuition assistance, sports tickets and equipment, gift cards, airline tickets , gaming systems and smart speakers.
West Virginia: Anyone between the ages of 16 and 35 who has received a COVID-19 vaccine can choose between a $ 100 savings voucher or a gift card. The state is also holding a draw with a purse of $ 1.588 million, followed by a second prize of $ 588,000.
Contact IndyStar reporter Shari Rudavsky at[email protected] Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter: @srudavsky.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]