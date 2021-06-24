COVID vaccine in Indiana not getting much incentive from state

In Ohio and California, people who get vaccinated have a chance to get money from the state. In Indiana all people got was cookie dough.

COVID-19 vaccinations jumped in Ohio after news was announced that every week for the next five weeks, ending Thursday, a vaccinated resident would earn $ 1 million.

Other states have also been creative with incentives that get residents to reach out for a vaccination.

But Indiana, so far, has shown little interest in developing a program of its own, other than handing out Girl Scout cookies at some vaccination clinics and free T-shirts to people who have been vaccinated in the country. Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The Indiana Department of Health is not considering any incentives at this time,” emailed spokeswoman Megan Wade-Taxter in response to a request from IndianStar.

Rather, the state is running a public education campaign with testimonials from other Indiana residents to encourage their neighbors to get vaccinated. Health care providers in Indiana have received toolkits to help them talk about immunization with patients.

Mobile units are crossing the state and in advance, the health department sends text messages and emails to residents in the area alerting them of the possibility of being vaccinated.

Indiana lags the nation on immunization

Still, the state lags behind many others in the country when it comes to immunization.

Nationally, about 62.5% of the population aged 12 and older has received at least one dose of vaccine and 52.9% are fully immunized, according to the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. In Indiana, about 47.4% of the eligible population has received at least one injection and 47.3% are fully immunized, according to the status dashboard.

In the past 15 months, more than 752,100 residents of Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 13,390 have died. Vaccinations have reversed the trend of new cases. Currently, the seven-day moving average for daily new cases is 240, a far cry from the more than 6,880 new cases per day at the height of the pandemic.

Ohio, which saw vaccinations jump 33% after the Vax-a-Million program was announced, has fully vaccinated just under 44% of its total population, according to United States Facts. In Indiana, 38% of the total population has been vaccinated.

Some counties in Indiana have their own incentive programs to encourage vaccination. Anyone who gets vaccinated in Marion County through July 2 will be eligible to win one of many prizes, including Colts season tickets, Pacers tickets, and admission to the Childrens Museum or the Indianapolis Zoo. .

But at the state level outside of Indiana, the potential payouts are much larger, ranging from $ 1 million in some states to the option of having dinner with the Governor of New Jersey and his wife.

Here’s what other states are doing

The National Association of Governors has compiled a listof what states offer. Among the incentives:

Alabama: People aged 16 and over who will be vaccinated or tested will be invited to drive their car or truck for two laps on the Talladega Speedway at highway speed.

Arkansas: People who get vaccinated can get a $ 20 gift certificate for a fishing or hunting license or a lottery ticket.

California: Next week, the state will give six vacations to California, including a visit to a spa or Disneyland, a chance to see the Lakers or Giants play at home, and a surf trip to San Diego. The state has also awarded 10 prizes of $ 1.5 million and 30 prizes of $ 50,000 and 2 million $ 50 prepaid or grocery gift cards.

Illinois: Fifty thousand vaccinated people will receive free tickets to the Six Flags theme park.

Kentucky: Following in Ohio’s footsteps, Kentucky organized three million dollar cartoons for vaccinated adults and offered full scholarships to public universities in Kentucky to 15 vaccinated randomly chosen between 12 and 17 years old.

Louisiana: Anyone who is vaccinated, not just residents, is granted free entry to any Louisiana state park until the end of July. State residents who can prove they have been vaccinated within the past seven days can get vaccinated for one shot (a free alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage) at participating businesses.

Maine: State residents 18 and older who have been vaccinated will be eligible to win one of the following prizes: 5,000 Fishing and Hunting Licenses, 5,000 State Park Day Passes, 10,000 LL Bean gift cards, 5,000 minor league baseball tickets and 5,000 Oxford Plains Speedway tickets.

Maryland: The Maryland Lottery is offering $ 2 million in cash prizes to vaccinated residents.

Massachusetts: Bay State is offering five million dollar prizes and five $ 300,000 college scholarships to fully immunized residents.

Minnesota: Until the end of June, residents had the chance to win several prizes, such as fishing licenses, amusement park passes and more. Vaccinated adults could also receive a free or reduced price drink in June.

New Jersey: The Garden State also had a Shot and a Beer program that ended in May. Now, vaccinated residents can receive a State Parks Vax Pass valid until the end of the year.

New York: The state gave out free tickets for the Mets and Yankees, as well as free weekly passes for the subway and two-day passes for state parks.

New Mexico: Throughout the summer, the state will be giving away four prizes of $ 250,000 per week, choosing the winners from fully immunized residents. In early August, the state will offer a grand prize of $ 5 million.

Oregon: Each of the state’s 36 counties will have one fully immunized person who will earn $ 10,000 from the state and there will be a $ 1 million winner.

Washington: The state offers many prizes, including lottery draws totaling $ 2 million, tuition assistance, sports tickets and equipment, gift cards, airline tickets , gaming systems and smart speakers.

West Virginia: Anyone between the ages of 16 and 35 who has received a COVID-19 vaccine can choose between a $ 100 savings voucher or a gift card. The state is also holding a draw with a purse of $ 1.588 million, followed by a second prize of $ 588,000.

