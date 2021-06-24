Snap, Universal Music Group’s ink deal spanning UMG’s entire catalog of songs





Universal Music Group and Snap announced a multi-year global agreement that will allow Snapchat users to integrate UMG’s catalog of music and recorded content into creative tools, including sounds on Snapchat and augmented reality lenses. Under the terms of the agreement, UMG’s entire catalog of recorded music is available globally in Snapchat’s Sounds tool, including search and curated playlists. UMG is also developing augmented reality music Snapchat Lenses featuring the company’s artists that will be regularly available in Snap’s Lens Carousel and Lens Studio, with the ability to showcase merchandise launches and e-commerce experiences. The companies have already partnered up with new individual releases for artists, but Snapchatters will now have access to the entire UMG portfolio. Snap launched Sounds on Snapchat last October, which allows users to add clips of songs to Snaps and Stories. Since then, users have created 521 million videos with sound, resulting in 31 billion views. Other Snap for Sounds music partners include Warner Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, Merlin Members, NMPA Members, and DistroKid. In a statement, the Jonas Brothers, signed to UMG’s Republic Records, said, “We’ve loved using Snapchat and partnering with them over the years! It’s a place where we feel creative and where we can get instant feedback from our followers. We’re excited that they are partnering up with UMG, because more than any of our previous posts, our fans will now be able to use our music to interact with each other and through their posts, stories, and goals. Previous UMG and Snap partnerships have included the premiere of “Lonely” by Justin Bieber (Def Jam) and Benny Blanco (Interscope), who were the first to use Sounds on Snapchat. Nicki Minaj (Republic) was the first artist to feature merchandise in a Snapchat Lens for her 2018 album “Queen”, while Benee’s Global Snapchat Lens 2019 for her song “Supalonely” generated over a billion views at this. day. Additionally, UMG previewed songs from Iann Dior (10K / Virgin Music), Dreamer Boy (Slowplay / Harvest / Capitol Records) and Jawny (Interscope) on Snapchat. Olivia Rodrigo (Interscope) has used Snapchat for several releases, including “Driver’s License,” which has created over 10 million videos with over 325 million views since its release. Rodrigo was the first recording artist to use Snapchat’s new AR VFX technology in Lens Studio to deliver an immersive experience where the user is covered by graphics from his new album, “Sour”. And UMG artists like Zedd, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Katy Perry, DJ Mustard, Avicii, DJ Snake, and Maroon 5 have used Snap’s Lens Studio to create their own Snapchat Lenses. Other artists have gone on to become Snap Stars (Snapchat’s version of verified accounts) including The Weeknd, J Balvin, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny with many following. “We are excited to leverage our innovative and collaborative relationship with Snap and provide Snapchat users with access to UMG’s extensive catalog of the most iconic recordings of all time,” said Michael Nash, Executive Vice President of UMG’s digital strategy, in a press release. “When entertainment and social media companies work together, fans are able to creatively create tightly knit communities around the artists and music they love, while ensuring that performers are fairly compensated. for the use of their music. “ Ben Schwerin, SVP of Content and Partnerships at Snap, said the Sounds tool has had a “huge impact” on the music industry as millions of Snapchat users have used it to. discover and share music. “Universal Music Group has been a great partner over the past few years, and we’re excited to expand our relationship to bring even more music to Snapchatters to express themselves and create engaging Snaps,” Schwerin said in a statement.







