Scarlett Johansson “to produce and star in Tower of Terror” | Entertainment





Scarlett Johansson will produce and star in ‘Tower of Terror’. The 36-year-old star has teamed up with Disney for the film, and Josh Cooley is reportedly writing the script. According to Collider, Johansson will produce the film through his company These Pictures alongside Jonathan Lia. A director has yet to be named for the project and details of the film’s plot are not known. But the movie is expected to be based on the Disney Tower of Terror theme park attraction. The ride once inspired a 1997 horror film starring Steve Guttenberg, Kirsten Dunst, Nia Peeples and Michael McShane. Johansson’s upcoming film, “Black Widow,” will see her reprise her role as the main character / Natasha Romanoff – and it was recently revealed that she and her co-star Florence Pugh filmed the film as they battled a pneumonia. Director Cate Shortland said, “It was like being in the military. In the end, Scarlett and her co-star Florence Pugh were both shooting while suffering from pneumonia.” Earlier this month, Johansson admitted that she hoped “Black Widow” brought “some resolution” to Marvel fans after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” in which the character was killed. She said: “Our goal was for them to feel happy with this story. “That maybe they could have a solution, I think, with the death of this character, in a way. It was like people wanted that.” “Black Widow” – slated for release next month – takes place between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos