BuzzFeed goes public with SPAC merger – The Hollywood Reporter

Digital media giant BuzzFeed is merging with Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) and going public with the goal of consolidating and consolidating part of the digital media industry. The deal values ​​the company at $ 1.5 billion. The company said it agreed to merge with 890 5th Avenue Partners, a SPAC that raised $ 250 million in an IPO earlier this year. 890 5th Avenue – named after the headquarters of The Avengers in the Marvel Comic Book Universe – is run by CEO Emiliano Calemzuk and Executive Chairman Adam Rothstein, and has Linda Yaccarino, head of advertising sales for NBCUniversal. , Greg Coleman, former president of BuzzFeed, Gary Ginsberg, communications manager of Time Warner. , and former ESPN executive John Kosner among his advisers. PSPC has $ 288 million in cash and BuzzFeed has secured additional funding of $ 150 million in convertible notes. Coleman and Rothstein will join BuzzFeed’s board after the merger, and the company will also add two more members to the board in the coming months. BuzzFeed plans to use the new money to acquire another digital media company, Complex Networks, continuing its efforts to deploy a number of players in the digital media space. Complex Networks includes style and pop culture brand Complex, as well as First We Feast, which produces the popular YouTube show. Hot ones. The complex is valued at $ 300 million at the time of sale, with owners Hearst and Verizon receiving $ 200 million in cash and $ 100 million in shares. BuzzFeed includes the digital brand and website of the same name, BuzzFeed News and Tasty. Last year, BuzzFeed also acquired HuffPost from Verizon Media, reuniting BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti with digital media that he previously co-founded alongside Arianna Huffington. Peretti will continue as CEO after the deal closes. According to an investor presentation, BuzzFeed achieved revenue of $ 421 million in 2020 and expects to have $ 521 million in 2021. In 2020, the company achieved a net profit of $ 4 million. The company says it expects the deal to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, with BuzzFeed trading under the symbol “BZFD.” And BuzzFeed isn’t alone in its efforts to go public through a PSPC. Vice Media, led by CEO Nancy Dubuc, is also reportedly pursuing a PSPC merger, also seeking to raise funds to pursue acquisitions and roll out digital businesses.







