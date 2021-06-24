Ex-EastEnders actor married to Casualty star





The stars of the soap opera sometimes seem like a community in their own right with so many people coming together, either with co-stars or even with rival soap opera actors like these two. Having said that, it makes sense for actors to reunite with other actors, as sharing the same lifestyle has to make things a lot easier. Making her first appearance on EastEnders in 2008, Lauren Crace, 35, caused a sensation as Ronnie Mitchell’s long-lost daughter Danielle Jones. What fans may not know is that after leaving her role in Albert Square, Lauren continued to work on Sherlock and Casualty and eventually married Michael Stevenson, a longtime casualty regular, 40 years. READ MORE: The insanely famous American rapper who wanted Peggy Mitchell to kick him out of the Queen Vic





(Photo: Instagram)

Michael and Lauren married in 2016 and now have three adorable children together: Jack (8) and twins Emmy and Isla (6). The gorgeous family can often be found on Lauren’s Instagram and look so happy together. Lauren’s run on EastEnders from 2008 to 2009 on the show where she won the gong for Best Newcomer at the TV Choice Awards in 2008. Danielle initially joined the cast as the love interest of another new character, Callum Monks (Elliott Jordan). But her relationship with Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack) was quickly revealed, her real name being Amy, shocking fans.



As it turned out, when Ronnie had teenage Danielle with her boyfriend at the time, villainous Archie Mitchell (Larry Lamb) gave the baby and told Ronnie that she was dead. As mother and daughter are about to reunite, Danielle is tragically struck by a car driven by Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), leaving her fatally injured and dying in the arms of her birth mother. Danielle's latest episode was so popular with nearly 11.5 million viewers that it actually caused a surge on the nationwide network.





(Photo: Instagram)

Lauren’s husband Michael plays Iain Dean in Casualty, and has been playing the role since 2012, taking a hiatus between 2019 and 2021. He revealed in 2019 that he struggled to cope with his role as a paramedic with depression, working 10 hours a day in his character, which took its toll on his own mental health. But after returning to work in 2021, he appears to have overcome that struggle with a well-deserved break.







