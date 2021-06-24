Digital Dimension, Lex + Otis launch KRAKN Animation Studio (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





Digital Dimension Entertainment Group (DDEG) and Lex + Otis have formed a joint venture studio, KRAKN Animation. The facility, with locations in Montreal and Los Angeles, will be co-owned by Louis-Simon Menard, CEO and President of DDEG, and Jay Oliva, Founder and CEO of Lex + Otis. KRAKN Animation will provide pre-production and animation services for high-end 3D series and feature films. “Our mutual passion for immersive and engaging storytelling, and our desire to do things differently is what unites us,” Menard said in a statement regarding the decision to jointly launch an integrated animation studio. Digital Dimension’s animation studio Meduzarts collaborated with Oliva and The Stone Quarry Animation on Netflix Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. The series, starring Joe Manganiello, Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Christian Slater and Ella Purnell, is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s original action flick about the zombie heist. Army of the dead, a franchise launch for Netflix. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Jay Oliva and Shay Hatten. Digital Dimension and Lex + Otis are also collaborating on Snyder’s recently announced animated television series for Netflix, Twilight of the Gods. “I have long been an admirer of Digital Dimension and its groundbreaking work as one of the best animation studios in the world, so the opportunity to collaborate and finally be part of a studio with them is a dream. come true… Pooling our mutual talents and visionary approaches will truly bring the best of both worlds to KRAKN, ”Oliva of Lex + Otis said in a statement. Meduzarts Animation has credits which include Spiderman, Injustice 2, Mortal Combat X, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Siege and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2. Lex + Otis is working on the Ark: The Animated Series.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos