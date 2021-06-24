Bollywood returns to Kashmir – Eurasia Review

Bollywood has had decades of ties with Kashmir, an association born out of the film industry’s fascination with the picturesque landscapes of what is rightly called ‘heaven on earth’. In the old days, when the means of communication were both primitive and scarce, advertising of Kashmir as a tourist destination was limited to photos in magazines and testimonials from a few people who had visited this place. However, both had their own limitations – while photography at this time couldn’t quite do the subject justice, hearing someone talk about the beauty of Kashmir was often dismissed as an exaggeration resulting from the desire to ‘show off’.

Choti Sardarni Drama Series Lead Actress Simran Sachdeva said people associated with Bollywood should visit Kashmir and capture its beauty in their films.

She said the beauty of Kashmir is unparalleled in the world. Bollywood people should always come to Kashmir. It is our own country and much more beautiful than Switzerland, ”said actress Simran. She said Kashmir and its people are ours.

“Kashmir is part of our country. You can shoot without any difficulty here. We can understand our country better than other places like Switzerland, ”she said.

She said it was her first trip to Kashmir and that she always wanted to visit Kashmir. “It’s a dream come true for me. Kashmir is actually heaven on earth, ”she said.

The Simran said she visited Pahalgam and Gulmarg. “The love and affection we have received here is unparalleled. Such kind of affection cannot be seen in any part of the world, ”the ace actress said.

“I have visited Switzerland several times. But the beauty of Kashmir is unmatched in Switzerland, ”she said. She said the way she received an enthusiastic reception in Kashmir was also moving.

She is staying in the golden area of ​​famous Dal Lake in “Best View Resorts, a group of houseboats”. She said it was like a dream come true staying on “Miss England”.

“The beauty of the barge has fascinated me on several occasions. What I had heard and learned about Kashmir through books or movies is actually true,” she said.

She said, “I want to do a music video or a commercial or even a movie in Kashmir. This is my wish, ”she said.

Another legendary Bollywood singer, Richa Sharma, who was filming for a Sufi song in Kashmir, said the location suited the genre of her music.

“I mainly sing Sufi songs and Kashmir is a place of saints and Sufism. I think my genre of music is suitable for this place unlike other genres, ”says Richa. The 46-year-old singer says she has a long connection to the valley.

“The last time I came here was in 2000 to start DD Kashir TV channel, but since then I haven’t had the opportunity to visit. I have wanted to visit here for a long time, but thanks to my brother and music composer Jaan Nissar Lone who gave me this opportunity, ”says Richa.

Explaining further her connection to Kashmir, she said: “When I was just 13, I met a brother from Kashmir who treated me like his own sister and gave me Kashmir shawls. It was like a family relationship with them. Later they went somewhere and we couldn’t find out where they were until that day.

She said she had become addicted to the place. “I don’t understand why people need to get drunk when we have a place like Kashmir on earth,” said Richa, who is popular for songs like Billo Rani, Sajda and Zor Ka Jhatka. She added: “I am in awe of her beauty, her hospitality and her food.

The song titled “Mere Ali Maula Ali” produced by Mumbai-based music company AR Music Studios. “This is a Sufi song that will promote the art and culture of Kashmir,” said Jaan Nissar, also managing director of AR Music Studios.

With the arrival of Bollywood in Kashmir, people are coming back to life.

This will increase business opportunities, especially for those related to the tourism sector and help boost Kashmir’s shattered economy due to the pandemic that has hit not only India but the whole world and will also open doors to young people from Kashmir who want to try their luck in the world of glamor.