Actor Maharani Pankaj Jhaa: “Favoritism is common in the industry”

Actor Pankaj Jhaa is thrilled with the response to his work on the latest Maharani series, as he believes this success is the result of his hard work spanning over a decade.

Entitled by Huma Qureshi, the political drama is created by filmmaker Subhash Kapoor. The series started airing on SonyLIV last month.

Jhaa, who plays a minister on the show, equated her role’s acclaim to Maharani at a “big price,” after a series of appearances on shows like Balika Vadhu and Kyunki Jeena Isi ka Naam hai.

“Maharani’s success gave me power, restored hope that people could see my work and offer me more interesting pieces. I did not expect this answer. Hope this will make people see my job. I feel like I won a big prize, ”the 35-year-old actor told PTI.

Jhaa said the spotlight on him was hard earned and validated his fight.

Born in Bihar to a conservative family, which did not fully support his acting dreams, Jhaa completed his honors in English at Muzaffarpur in the state and moved to Delhi in the early 2000s under the pretext of enrolling in the mass communication.

In the capital, Jhaa began to do theater and thanks the director of actor Dilip Shankar for having spotted and cultivated his profession.

Although he never enrolled in mass communication, Delhi opened doors for him as an actor, including an appearance in Delhi 6 by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in 2009.

“I didn’t win this overnight. I realize today why actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee took so long to achieve stardom as they have today. It’s a long journey. The process of digitizing actors in the Hindi film industry is not transparent. Favoritism is common in the industry, ”Jhaa said.

Pankaj Jhaa in a photo of Huma Qureshi Maharani lead actor. (Photo: Screenshot / SonyLIV)

The actor, who has been in Mumbai since 2009, said it has often happened to him that despite having a good audition, he has been sidelined because the directors wanted a “better-known face”.

“It takes 12 to 15 years to prove you’re a good actor. When this happens, of course, you are questioning yourself, the system, its process. It’s frustrating. If someone comes to Mumbai from any acting institute, everyone should go through the same process.

“There should be some fairness in there. This is one of the main reasons that talented people take the time to get noticed. But I have no regrets, ”he added.

Empress arrived in Jhaa at a time when he had no job.

While the process of finding exciting roles was underway, he encountered a roadblock last year when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

Jhaa, for whom the first three months of confinement were “easy”, quickly began to feel restless and, with his wife, returned to his village of Araria.

“I didn’t have a job, so I started shooting videos, recording a podcast to keep myself busy there. When I got the call for the show around August, I recorded my audition and forgot about it.

“Two months later I learned that my hearing was held up and they asked me in Bhopal from November for the shoot!” Jhaa said.

The actor recalled being “extremely nervous” before filming because he was not told in detail about his character, Diwakar – an educated minister who has his own background in the series.

“A workshop had taken place in Mumbai but I was unable to attend because of the confinement. So I had to land directly in Bhopal for the shoot. I was scared because I didn’t know how to prepare for the role. I did my research, but nothing really helped.

“Finally, on the day of the shoot, a few minutes before my shoot, Subhash sir told me to refer political strategist Prashant Kishor for the character. I did a few covers to get it right and finally got the “on” of the character. I’m grateful for this opportunity, “he added.

Next, Jhaa has the Netflix series Stardust from filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and director Madhur Bhandarkar’s film India Lockdown.