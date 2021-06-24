“The Crown” Visual Effects Breakdowns, “For All Mankind” – The Hollywood Reporter





Of Star Trek: Discoverythe fantastic world of For all mankindthe alternate history of the space race, the VFX supervisors of these series, as well as The crown and Shadow and bone, share a look at some of their work. The Crown (Netflix) The political events of the late 1970s depicted in season four of The crown include the assassination of Lord Mountbatten, by the IRA, instructing the VFX team to create an explosion on a boat, seen from the water, all in CG. “It required a huge amount of effect simulations [created in 3D software tool] Houdini, not only for the pyrotechnics and the destruction of the boat, but also for the swell of the water and the interactions with the elements of destruction. The result is a violent and dramatic moment in the story, while being sensitive to the story and completely compelling to the viewer, ”says Ben Turner, Special Effects Supervisor. For all mankind (Apple) In this season two photo, astronauts Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones) attempt to prevent a nuclear meltdown on the moon. The live action was shot with blue sets which have been replaced by CGI. Additionally, actors on cables and stunts were filmed at a frame rate of 32 frames per second to help create the effect of gravity on the moon. The completed plan includes the CG Jamestown base and airlock door, as well as the lunar landscape. “The challenge was to make sure all the hundreds of fine details were there in 4K – removing the waterfall cables, adding 3D drop shadows to the digital door, smooth transitions between physical and digital backdrop pieces. , the details in the metalwork, adding reflections on the visors, and the many details on the lunar surface, ”reports visual effects supervisor Jay Redd. Courtesy of Apple Shadow and Bone (Netflix) ‘Creation of The Fold’ flashback involved using photogrammetry from Hungarian palace ruins to help with lighting change as Merzost’s dark particles overtake him, says VFX supervisor Ted Rae of the job. on the fantasy series. This shot, created at Scanline’s VFX house facility in Vancouver, also involved mixing “layers of simulations for the dark particles themselves, the dust and the moving mass, the ground it” burns “and a tree in the foreground that she tears and breaks while tearing herself apart. the framework. A green screen of Ben Barnes pummeled by air carriers served as the shooting source for what would become The Fold, a scourge that hundreds of years ago split Rakvan’s campaign in two. Anamorphic flares, halo, distortion, and vignetting helped blend into production photography and tie the dozens of VFX layers together. Courtesy of Netflix Star Trek: Discovery (CBS Studios / Paramount +) “This season on Discovery we got more into working with creatures and expanding the whole planet and building the world, ”says Jason Zimmerman, senior visual effects supervisor. For example, this creature (above) must be “both frightening and at the same time capable of moving at certain key points to help tell the story.” We knew we would need to augment the existing creature, but as we went through the process we realized the need to have more freedom to work on the plans, and as such we ended up creating a full CG version of the creature and augmenting the original design. with various simulations to give it an almost otherworldly feel. The work started with building a muscular and skeletal system and then adding texture and shading. Other steps involved capturing motion for natural movement and adding layers of simulation for an “element of mystery.” Courtesy of CBS Studios







