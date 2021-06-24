RuPauls Drag Race To Recreate Classic Brady Bunch Episode





Streamer Paramount + is the latest outlet to attempt to capitalize on classic sitcom “The Brady … [+] Bunch “on a crossover (sort of) with the” RuPaul’s Drag Race “series of competitions.

Photo courtesy of Paramount +

If you are a fan of the beloved family themed sitcom The Brady Group (and who isn’t, after all?) you will certainly remember the episode titled Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up? when the troubled middle girl Jan (Eve Plumb) decides she needs a new look and buys a black wig. Laughter, please! In this classic episode of “The Brady Bunch” (originally aired January 15, 1971), Eve Plumb as … [+] Jan Brady decides that wearing a dark colored wig will make her stand out.

Photo courtesy of Flickr

Of course, if you are a die-hard fan of The Brady Group (like this writer), no programming concept will ever surprise you as an excuse to bring the original clan together. Everything from deep breathing to singing Bradys, hosting their own variety series (in Brady Bunch Time) and the two older girls get married (in The Brady Brides) to an animated series (The Brady Children) and a dramatic vision of the clan (The Bradys) on television and in movies, a live broadcast, travel docuseries and, most recently, HGTV series A very Brady renovation was done. So why not grab five of the six surviving stars (Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen) and reunite them with RuPauls Drag Race where the drag queens intersect, using new technology to transport the cast to Brady’s original home? RuPaul, of course, is no stranger to The Brady Group. He made appearances in Brady Bunch’s movie and A very Brady sequel in the mid-’90s. And, now, bringing the group together (five of them, to be exact), the revamped Paramount + streamer is destined to grab the attention of fans always eager to see another reunion. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> RuPaul appeared in a pair of Brady Bunch comedy films released in 1995 and 1996, playing Jan’s … [+] school guidance counselor Ms. Cummings.

Photo courtesy of EW.com

To celebrate Pride Month, this new special, Dragging the Classics: The Brady Group, will star Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland as Mike Brady, Peter Brady and Bobby Brady, respectively. Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen will also return as Lucy and Margie, respectively, two characters that appeared in the original episode. And, filling in the gaps, will be All stars 5 winner Shea Coule as Marcia Brady, Drag race Season six winner Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady, Ben DeLaCreme as Greg Brady and Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady. Additional participation Drag race the queens are Nina West as the wise housekeeper Alice and Kandy Muse as the real youngest in curls, Cindy Brady. Dragging the Classics: The Brady Group will be available to stream on Paramount + on Wednesday, June 30. And, while I can’t say for sure why original actor Maureen McCormick isn’t appearing, I will speak for the fans and ask for a second installment of Dragging the Classics: The Brady Group in honor of Marcia hit with a soccer ball. All together now … Oh, my nose! After screening, Marcia (Maureen McCormick) breaks a date with Charlie when the “big man on campus” Doug … [+] Simpson invites her out, she gets hit in the face with a soccer ball.

Photo courtesy of CBS via Getty images



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos