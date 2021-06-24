Mary J. Blige Believes Fans Are Relating To Her ‘Pain’ | Entertainment





Mary J. Blige is surprised that her “pain” resonated with so many people. The 50-year-old singer takes her fans on an “emotional journey” with her new documentary, “My Life” – which explores her difficult childhood and rise to stardom – and Mary admits to being surprised that so many people felt a connection with his life story. She shared, “I didn’t see any of this coming and I’m just happy it came, and I’m just happy that a lot of us are healing and are healing, and you know we are. on the other side of it. “I didn’t know anyone was suffering like me, or was going through something that I was going through.” The award-winning star has dealt with depression, as well as drug and alcohol abuse. But she believes the support of her fans has helped her overcome her difficulties. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I had no idea I could touch people with my own pain. It made me say you know what? Mary is happy to bring her personal story to the big screen with her new documentary. And the hitmaker “Just Fine” – who has sold over 100 million records worldwide and won multiple Grammys – feels it’s important that she be open and honest with her fans. She said, “It’s an emotional journey, the whole thing. But you know, emotions are big, bad, or good, and sometimes we just need to express something. “I mean, this is what my life has been for years, expressing my emotions and how we feel and how we heal.”

