New Sheffield Sharks arena “could host Bollywood events”





Plans for the arena have stalled in recent years, but it will now open alongside a new health research center. Council Officer Neil Jones said in a meeting: It’s basically about bringing back something that was originally in the vision for Olympic Legacy Park in the first place, which was an arena of basketball to be the home of the Sheffield Sharks. It has proven to be a bit difficult with funding over the past few years, so a different proposition has emerged that it will be funded by Canon Medical Systems. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7%"/> Sheffield’s new Olympic Legacy Park at Attercliffe on the site of the former Don Valley stadium The Sharks, through their business Park Community Arena, will operate the basketball arena. It will be the home of the Sharks but will also be a recreation center and there will be other sporting, commercial and community events, exhibitions and potentially weddings and Bollywood events. So it’s a general recreation facility, with the very clear intention that whatever happens there doesn’t rival the facilities that the boards are already operating at the arena or town hall. The building will be financed, constructed and held on a long-term lease by Canon Medical Systems with leases going to Park Community Arena. Mr Jones said that in addition to the basketball arena, there will also be a sports diagnostic imaging center. This will help to provide care and research on the health of individuals. It is mainly aimed at athletes but it will be open to everyone. The research center will be run by an organization called Living Care which works closely with the NHS, so it is not a purely private health system. It’s an off-market deal, so it hasn’t been marketed. It’s something that we think is strategically important. It was negotiated at a price that matches market value despite the lease having restrictions, so we think it’s a very good deal financially. They should be on site over the next few months and open for next summer.

