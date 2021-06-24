Summary of entertainment news: actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after criticism of cultural appropriation; EA buys the creator of “Golf Clash” Playdemic for $ 1.4 and up

Below is a summary of the current entertainment briefs.

Actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after cultural appropriation criticism

US “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan announced on Wednesday that he would rename his recently launched rum, “J’Ouvert,” after Caribbean nationals accused him of cultural appropriation. J’Ouvert – which in Creole refers to dawn – is the name of the official first day of Carnival festivities in Trinidad and Tobago and elsewhere in the Caribbean, with its origins in the end of slavery there .

EA buys “Golf Clash” Playdemic creator for $ 1.4 billion

Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it had bought Playdemic Ltd, the mobile game studio responsible for “Golf Clash”, for $ 1.4 billion in cash, in an attempt to bolster its mobile game portfolio. The company, known for its “FIFA” and “Madden NFL” video games, purchases Playdemic from Warner Bros Games, a unit of WarnerMedia which is sold to AT&T Inc.

Britney Spears wants to go out. What happens next in his tutorship?

Britney Spears has made it clear how frustrated she is with the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years, but the singer will need patience before she is freed. Legal experts say wanting to step out of a court-appointed guardianship is easier said than done. Spears, now 39, will have to convince the judge that she is capable of handling her personal affairs and assets worth around $ 60 million, according to court documents.

Singer Mylene Farmer and actor Tahar Rahim selected for the Cannes jury

French singer Mylene Farmer, American actress and screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal and Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho will be part of the jury responsible for awarding the best film prize at the Cannes Film Festival in July, organizers announced Thursday. “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X” director Spike Lee was named president of the jury in 2020, when the Cannes cinema showcase was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to direct the 2021 edition, which has been moved from May to July.

The blockbusters are back: the new “Fast & Furious” aims to shake up American cinema

Hollywood is finally stepping up the engines of summer blockbusters for the first time since COVID-19 slowed the movie industry down. “F9”, the ninth installment of the popular “Fast & Furious” saga, hits theaters in America and Canada on Thursday night. The film is the first big-budget action show to be released exclusively in theaters this year.

A Minute With: Chef Wolfgang Puck on New Film and Not Retiring

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, known for feeding Hollywood stars at the post-Oscar Governor’s Ball feast, stars in his own film “Wolfgang”, which looks back on his life and career. The documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this month, sees the 71-year-old recounting his cooking journey as a teenager in Austria as a form of escape from his troubled relationship with his stepfather to move to the United States at the age of 24 and build a restaurant empire with locations around the world.

Radiohead and Wolf Alice among UK music stars ask for help on post-Brexit tour

More than 200 musical artists, including Radiohead, The Chemical Brothers and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, backed a campaign on Wednesday calling on the UK government to cut costs and red tape to make post-Brexit tours in Europe easier. Five years after the British voted to leave the European Union, the #LetTheMusicMove campaign claims that Brexit spending, restrictions and bureaucracy “make European touring unsustainable and threaten the future success of British music”.

Harrison Ford injures his shoulder on the set of new “Indiana Jones” movie

Actor Harrison Ford injured his shoulder while rehearsing a fight scene for a new “Indiana Jones” movie, Walt Disney Co. said on Wednesday. Production of the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie will continue while “the appropriate treatment is being assessed “for the 78-year-old actor, Disney said in a statement. “The shooting schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

Fifty Years Later, Actors Say Willy Wonka’s Movie Was Their Golden Ticket

They were kids when they did, now 50 years later the stars of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” say they’ve kept in touch and the film still has a positive impact on their lives. The film tells the story of poor Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to visit Wonka’s chocolate factory alongside foodie Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, a spoiled brat Veruca Salt and TV junkie Mike Teevee.

Explanation: Britney Spears case highlights complex guardianship

The pop star Britney Spears has been under guardianship or guardianship appointed by the court since 2008. On Wednesday, she must address himself personally to the judge in Los Angeles who deals with the guardianship. Here’s how conservatories work in California:

