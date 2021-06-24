“I’m traumatized” – The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears is angry, depressed and lied to her fans that she is fine. In a heated speech, she told the judge overseeing her long-standing guardianship: “It is my wish and my dream that this should end.”

News that Spears would appear in court virtually as part of his much-discussed guardianship sparked even more interest in the arrangement – even prompting one fan to file his own petition asking the court to end it.

Spears, however, was the person who expected to make the request – and that is exactly what she did on Wednesday, but not via a formal petition. His lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, in a file of August 31, 2020, reiterated in court that the guardianship is voluntary. While anonymous sources around her have told the press for years that she is not happy with the arrangement, and a monday New York Times history says confidential court documents corroborate this, Spears herself has not publicly confirmed this until now.

To sum up over a decade of court proceedings and nuanced settlements for the context: Spears’ guardianship was established in 2008, after she was hospitalized for a psychiatric assessment. Guardianship is split into two parts, the person’s conservator and the estate’s conservator. Her father, Jamie Spears, did both until September 2019, when a woman named Jodi Montgomery took over the personal side. Jamie, with attorney Andrew Wallet for several years and now with Bessemer Trust, oversees his business interests and finances.

Amid questions about why Spears had not reported his feelings in first person, in person or via a written statement, Ingham told LA County Superior Court judge Brenda Penny in October. , that the singer did not have the capacity to sign a statement. Without such a testimonial, dedicated fans scoured Instagram posts (largely videos of her dancing, seemingly random images, and a handful of continuously uploaded photos of herself) for clues and continued to search. demanding #FreeBritney – a movement still fueled by the NOW documentary Coaching Britney Spears.

Almost nine months later, Spears finally spoke for herself in a Wednesday afternoon hearing in front of Penny – who happens to be the mother of Precarious showrunner Prentice Penny.

While a Montgomery attorney, Lauriann Wright, demanded that the privacy of Spears and that of her children be protected and that anything involving those rights be private, Spears interrupted and insisted that everything be public.

“They’ve done a good job of harnessing my life,” Spears said. “So I think this should be a public hearing and they should listen to what I have to say.”

When it was her turn to speak, she quickly read a prepared statement – so quickly that Penny had to ask her to slow down for the sake of the court reporter.

“A lot has happened since the last two years I was in court,” Spears said. “I don’t think I was heard at any level when I came to court the last time. “

She then went on to clarify that she was forced to tour in 2018 and switch medications, among a long list of other grievances that she said made her feel like a slave. “Not only did my family do nothing, but my dad absolutely agreed,” Spears said.

“I lied and told the whole world that I’m fine and happy,” Spears said, explaining that she was in denial. “If I said it enough, maybe I would be happy. … I am in shock. I am traumatised. … I’m so angry it’s crazy.

Spears said she was unaware she could apply for the end of the guardianship and was told she would have to be re-assessed to do so.

“I’m afraid of people. I don’t trust people with what I’ve been through, ”Spears said of the idea of ​​seeing another psychiatric specialist. “It’s not good to force myself to do something that I don’t want to do. … I really believe that this supervision is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life.

Spears says she wants to get married and have a baby, but she has an IUD and she can’t get permission to go to a doctor to have it removed. She wants her boyfriend, actor Sam Asghari, to be able to drive her around town and cut down on the amount of therapy she has to take each week. Spears also wants the therapist to come to her house, so the paparazzi can’t monitor the person’s office to take a picture of her.

Penny told Ingham he had to file a petition to end the guardianship, and he declined to discuss the matter in detail for fear of compromising solicitor-client privilege. Meanwhile, Wright agreed that Spears’ care plan should be updated to incorporate her wishes, but said this was not the forum to do so and again stressed the importance of protecting her life. private.

Lynne Spears ‘attorney has said Britney’s mother would like these issues resolved as soon as possible, while Jamie Spears’ attorney has requested a brief suspension before responding to the star’s allegations. Upon their return, the attorney said Jamie’s statement was simply that he was “sorry to hear that she is in so much pain and suffering” and that “he misses his daughter very much”.

Afterward, Penny reiterated that the parties involved should take Spears’ concerns seriously but, in order to end the guardianship or make any other material changes, she will have to formally file the documents with the court. Ingham said that now that Spears was able to share her side of the story with the world, she was okay with some proceedings being sealed from then on.