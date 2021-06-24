7 Bollywood Remakes Of Southern Movies To Watch Today On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And More





Well, you would agree that Southern movies really hit viewers and keep us hooked on their script. These masterpiece hit movies also inspire Bollywood and keep everyone entertained. Well, there have been several Bollywood movies that have been inspired by Southern movies and have become super hits just like the original. Here is a list of must-see South Indian movie Bollywood remakes on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hostar, and more. Also Read – Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan Bollywood wives who faced scandals of alleged extramarital affairs of their husbands Swades – Netflix Also Read – OTT News Today Trending: Akshay Kumar Hits Mainline For Bell Bottom, Dhanush’s The Gray Man Filming Ends In France, And More Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt – Unusual Superstitions From Top Bollywood Stars That Will Surprise You This film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and stars Shahrukh Khan in lea dole. Did you know the film was an adaptation of Shivaram Karanth’s novel, Chigurida Kanasu? Wanted – ZEE5 Salman Khan’s hit film Wanted was loved by viewers and critics alike. This film was directed by choreographer Prabhu Deva. The film was a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri with Mahesh Babu, Ileana DCruz, Prakash Raj and Nassar in key roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa – Youtube Priyadarshans horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Did you know this movie is an official remake of the 1993 movie Malayalam, Manichitrathazhu, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles. Drishyam – Disney + Hotstar This film is originally a Malayalam-language film with superstar Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique and Kalabhavan Shajon in the central role. This movie will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. After the huge success of this film, it was later remade in other languages ​​such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Recently the second installment of the Malayalam movie came out and fans couldn’t keep their cool. Rowdy Rathore – Netflix Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha try out the lead roles in this movie directed by Prabhu Deva. This movie is a remake of the Telugu movie Vikramarkudu which was released in 2006. Hera Pheri – Amazon Prime Video Priyadarshans cult comedy movie Hera Pheri is one of the best movies yet that will turn your boring day into a thrilling one. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. After several years, the films also manage to entertain everyone. This film is a remake of Ramji Rao Speaking, a Malayalam film released in 1989. Full house – Youtube The Houseful franchise is also a great midweek watch and will surely take your stress away with their perfect comedic timing. The director of Sajid Khan was loosely based on the film Kaathala Kaathala by Kamal Hassan and Prabhu Devas. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

