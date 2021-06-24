Saban signs distribution agreements across Europe and Australia – The Hollywood Reporter





Saban Films has signed distribution agreements with a list of independent distributors in Europe, notably in Germany, France and Spain, which will allow the American film group to further expand its international presence. The agreements further extend Saban’s global reach. Saban signed its first international distribution agreement last September, in partnership with Altitude Media Group for the UK and Ireland. On Thursday, the company announced new distribution agreements with Splendid for Austria and Germany; ACE Entertainment for France; Mis.Label for the northern territories; and Key2Media in Spain. The group also signed a distribution agreement with Defiant Screen Entertainment for the release of the Saban films in Australia and New Zealand. “We have carefully observed and researched the international independent film market and know that we have found the right partners for what appears to be a natural expansion,” said Bill Bromiley, President of Saban Films. “We are very excited to expand our business. Saban said he plans to work with his partners to jointly acquire films during the Cannes Film Festival and its market, which begins next month. Buyers are already actively acquiring new films from the online-only preselection marketplace, which runs until June 25. Saban Films, a subsidiary of Haim Saban’s Saban Capital group, was established in 2014 and focuses primarily on date and live and VOD releases, a business that has exploded over the past year as theaters have closed and the public has turned to streaming. services for their films. Saban’s recent titles include action thriller Jaume Balagueró The vault with Famke Janssen, Sam Riley and Freddie Highmore, Alicia Silverstone’s wedding comedy Groom’s sister, and star Aaron Eckhart / Tommy Lee Jones Wander. The company’s upcoming list includes Turn, a modern take on the classic Oliver Twist story, starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora, and Todd Randall’s Under the stadium lights with Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos