Andy Richter reflects on ‘Conan’ legacy – The Hollywood Reporter

When Conan O’Brien – a 30-year-old Harvard-educated writer who had worked on The simpsons – was hired in 1993 to replace David Letterman as host of NBC Late at night, the general reaction was “Who? Twenty-eight years later, the 6-foot-4, plunging red-haired comedian became the longest-serving nighttime host in history when his TBS show, Conan, airs its last episode on June 24 after a decade on the air. By his side for much of the trip was Andy Richter, who had originally been hired as Late at night writer.

“I picked out a grocery store in Westwood,” Richter, 54, recalls when he first met O’Brien. “We just did. I mean, we’re the same kind of stupid people.

He was the chief writer and Saturday Night Live veteran Robert Smigel who thought Richter might be well placed to fill the role of Ed McMahon. “There was a camera test, and Robert was like, ‘Hey, go sit next to Conan and keep him company,’” Richter recalls. Despite a few inspired early guests (John Goodman and Drew Barrymore joined the first; Radiohead starred in the second episode), O’Brien and his company suffered from nervousness and the reviews were not kind. (“For at least the opening night,” wrote THR in his pot, “[Conan] as well as his network seemed largely in the position of being frightened. “) But, fueled by segments (” In the Year 2000 “,” Desk Drive “) and characters (Pimpbot 5000, the masturbating bear ) who indulged in O’Brien’s love of the absurd, the show found its place and attracted a loyal following of college-aged comedy enthusiasts. So much so that O’Brien was bequeathed Tonight’s show in 2009 – a reign of just seven months, as NBC changed their mind and re-established Jay Leno at 11:35 p.m. with a 30-minute show, pushing O’Brien past midnight. O’Brien resigned (but not without a $ 45 million settlement).

“We weren’t really given a chance,” said Richter, who had returned as Conan’s sidekick on Tonight after leaving Late at night in 2000. “I don’t see Jay Leno or Jon Stewart or Letterman, or even Colbert, having a bear masturbating or a robot that is a pimp. Our show is full of nonsense like that. And I’m quite proud of it.

Richter shared more thoughts on Conan O’Brien’s legacy with THR.

How did you get the job originally? How were you chosen to be his sidekick?

I got to know Robert Smigel through a friend who was a cast member on SNL every time it was in ’91, ’92, something like that. And then I met Robert. I was in LA, doing a stage show that we brought in from Chicago called The real band Brady live. And Robert was here during the summer. We just did. Then he called me up and said, “Hey, this guy that’s replacing Letterman is a friend of mine, and I’m going to be the chief writer for the show. Would you like to meet him to possibly get a job as a writer on the show? And I said, “Of course.”

But then to go from writer to his Ed McMahon, I mean, is a huge leap.

There was about three months of preproduction before the show aired, and we had already established a comedic connection around the office. I didn’t even know I was prepared to be the sidekick, but when Conan started doing tests. Dave hadn’t even left yet. They were still shooting shows while we were on the ninth floor, writing and trying to design what we were going to do.

There was a day that there was a camera test, and Robert called me and said, “Hey, are you just going to sit next to him and keep him company?” One day they brought in a chef to do a cooking demonstration, and I was there for that. They just made me sit next to him and talk to him, and that kind of built the start of the joke. And then when we started doing test shows with audiences, Robert asked me if I wanted to be the sidekick, and I hadn’t thought of it. And I was kind of like, well, I don’t know. And then I thought, “Who am I kidding?” I go on TV every night. Sure. I will do it.”

What memories do you keep of the first episode?

I remember at the end Conan sang a song and then Tony Randall joined him in the song. It was the first time I had met Tony Randall. And I met Tony Randall several times after that. He was coming on the show and I noticed he always wore suits with liners to match the pocket square and tie. They all looked like Garanimals with beautifully tailored clothes.

We then threw a party at Club 21. And I just remember hanging out with John Goodman. After the shoot, it went pretty well. We were all pretty excited about this new thing. I come back to my desk, and there was a beautiful desk clock, a gold desk clock from Tiffany’s on my desk in a box. There was a card that said, “It was a pleasure working with you, Lorne Michaels.” Which, I guess, is kind of the classic Lorne, because it’s your first night, and you read that, you think, “Oh, shit, am I fired? “

He could have said, “I’m so excited for our upcoming trip.”

“Here are many more. But no, “It was a pleasure to work with you”, all in the past.

I really enjoyed your weird sketches. Sometimes I was half asleep and didn’t know if I had dreamed it or not.

We did a lot of really great stuff without sequitur. My favorite was “Satellite TV”. We said we have this satellite system that allows us to get all of these channels that are not available to the public. And then they were all just absurd. I think one was called “Lincoln Climaxing”, and it was just a Lincoln lookalike having an orgasm in slow motion and with soft focus.

So when you went to prime time for Tonight show, it was so exciting. And then the way it all turned out was so horrible, I mean for a fan to watch it. And I wonder what it was like inside.

It was very stressful. There was this kind of notion of “Did the Conan show off rough edges and make themselves more acceptable to the elderly, in a one hour time slot? So we already had that kind of pressure. And then they’d given Conan the deal five years earlier and Jay Leno had accepted it. And then he canceled the deal when it came time for us to do the job. And NBC wouldn’t commit, they wouldn’t commit to either. And then they came up with this cockamamie “Jay will do half an hour after the local news and then Conan will do an hour.”

We knew it would just mean Jay would end up taking Tonight’s show back. We weren’t really lucky because Jay was there. And Jay was Jay, and he already had their ear. He already had an audience at that time. So we had no chance of growing up. I went like “OK, now I’m sure Tonight’s show “- like a regular TV professor -” I’ll be here as long as I want, “then it evaporated in seven months. And it was weird too to realize that we were becoming, like, a cause – people gathering outside the building, chanting their support for a comedy show – and then also that we were part of the story of the broadcast. ”It was a weird, weird development.

So now that this is over for good, officially, what are your feelings?

It’s a bit sad. Most of the time what we feel now is celebration and, quite simply, pride. I mean, I think one of the best things about our show is that we wanted to say something for the younger people, people younger than us who were serious about comedy the same way we were. shows that meant something to me when I was a teenager years, my college years, and thinking “Maybe I want to do comedy for a living” we made an impression on people like that and helped train their sense of humor and what they wanted to do with TV when they got a chance to do something with TV.

And what comes next for Andy Richter? Are you staying in Los Angeles?

My kids are here and my life is here so yes. I mean, really, nobody knows what’s going to happen. There’s this HBO Max deal, but nobody really knows what’s going to happen with it. So I am developing an animation show. I am attached to a game show that is featured. In fact, I do television commercials, and I will have a lot more time to do them. One thing the last 10 years have been rare for is that I can do as much as I want. So I have the freedom to do so now.

