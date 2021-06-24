Entertainment
SRK’s 29 Years In Bollywood: 5 Notable TV Shows From Actor’s Early Days That Will Leave You Nostalgic
As Shahrukh Khan wraps up 29 years of working in Bollywood, here are the best TV shows the actor made before he started working in films.
Bollywood Badshah and romantic idol, Shah Rukh Khan, is a name that doesn’t need to be introduced. The actor has many successful films to his name. He has a large number of fans due to his remarkable acting skills and natural expressions. The actor spent 29 years in Bollywood on June 25, 2021. While the actor has dominated the hearts of his fans through iconic roles in his films, he also has a strong and deeply rooted connection to the entertainment industry. television. He is often seen participating in reality TV shows that include Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kya Aap Panchvi Paas Se Tez Hai and others. SRK appeared in the daily soap opera Fauji. He also worked in other TV series for a while and then moved to make a name for himself in Bollywood. Here are 5 TV shows he took part in before getting into the cinema.
Dil Dariya
This show was supposed to be SRK’s television debut in 1988, but due to a few production delays it debuted with Fauji. The show was produced by Lekh Tandon.
Fauji
The show was Shah Rukh Khan’s debut in the television industry and is considered one of the most iconic shows of its time. In the show, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an army cadet named Abhimanyu Rai. It is based on the exploits of Lieutenant Colonel Sanjoy Bannerji of the Bombay Sappers, Indian Army. Fauji was written and directed by respected Lt. Col. RK Kapoor and is considered one of the most popular television characters played by the actor.
Doosra Keval
The actor played the role of a village boy, Keval, who travels to town and never returns. The story is a description of the memories of his mother and sister.
Circus
The show was directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah, who later became good friends with the actor. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Shekharan, a Malayali manager who takes care of the circus keeping his dreams on hold. He develops a close bond with the people of the circus which later transforms his feelings for them. Circus also included popular actors like Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Gowariker, Mita Vashisht, Anita Sarin and Neeraj Vora.
Wagle Ki Duniya
This popular comedy show aired on Doordarshan and was produced by Durga Khote. The show’s protagonists were based on characters created by popular cartoonist RK Laxman and revolve around the trials and tribulations of middle-class Indian man. Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in some episodes of the series.
