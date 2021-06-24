Entertainment
Franklin Field Goes To Hollywood: Remembering When “Invincible” Filmed at Penn Stadium
The Philadelphia Eagles may have stopped playing at the Penns’ Franklin Field in 1970, but by the mid-2000s the team kind of returned to their old playing field.
In August 2006, the Disney film “Invincible” was released in theaters. The film told the true story of part-time bartender Vince Papale, played by Mark Wahlberg, who tried the Eagles at the age of 30 and unexpectedly made the team.
His time with the Eagles lasted from 1976 to 1979, during which time they played at Veterans Stadium. Unfortunately for the production of the film, the stadium was demolished in 2004, so it would be impossible to shoot there. As a result, the filmmakers were forced to find a stadium that would serve as a substitute for the vet.
The producers’ initial inclination was to shoot all of the necessary stadium scenes at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ
Greater Philadelphia Film Office executive director Sharon Pinkenson tried to convince them otherwise by appealing that the Eagles had a history with the Penn monument.
“It was my marketing pitch, but they didn’t buy it at first because Franklin Field is nothing like Veterans Stadium,” Pinkenson said at the time.
While the producers may have thought the idiosyncrasies of Franklin Field may have been a problem, they found the features of Giants Stadium to be not much better.
“When they walked in there and they saw the Giants Stadium was red and blue, they were like, wait a second, maybe that isn’t such a good idea,” said Pinkenson. “I think as they continued to tackle the shooting issues at both locations, Philadelphia got the nod after a while.”
The stadium has also already had a successful cinematic experience with the 2000 M. Night Shyamalan film “Unbreakable”, in which Bruce Willis portrayed a Franklin Field security guard.
Additionally, Pinkenson acknowledged that financial incentives were likely the predominant factor among filmmakers using Franklin Field rather than Giants Stadium.
Former Penns athletic facilities and operations manager Dave Bryan claimed the pitch to those behind “Invincible” was pretty straightforward.
“The University of Pennsylvania can do it,” Bryan said at the time.
Once Penn was chosen as the location to shoot important pieces of the film, a long period of modification was underway. On July 11, 2005, the film crew began a week-long process to transform Franklin Field into Veterans Stadium.
To do this, they painted a shade of green on white Franklin Fields field hockey and lacrosse lines so that the entire turf matched. They also inserted padding on the walls that mimicked the look of the vet, created a tunnel that looked like the entrance to the vet’s grounds, and anything that had red and blue Quaker signage was replaced with green. Eagles.
Filming then began from July 28 through August 20, during which time the Franklin Fields athletic track, which was generally open to the public, was closed.
For Bryan, having the exposure that shooting the movie there gave the school outweighed the sacrifice of having to shut down the Franklin Field athletic track for a while.
“It certainly doesn’t hurt – we try to host these events as often as possible – other than the inconvenience for those who may be used to using the stadium,” he said.
The filming of the film also caused some minor and fun disruption on campus. During the filming of the scene at the Hollenback Center where Papale is accepted into the Eagles, Bryan was forced to stop Mark Wahlberg from hitting golf balls at Rhodes Field, where Penn’s football is played.
In addition to all of the game footage shot in the field, the filmmakers also used other areas of Franklin Field. The scenes from the movie that take place in the Eagles’ locker room were shot in the stadium because they gave the authentic look that the filmmakers wanted.
The lower north locker room was used for the scene in which new Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil, played by Greg Kinnear, gives his introductory press conference.
According to Bryan, the scene was shot there because it showed the dungeon atmosphere of the Veterans Stadium.
The Franklin Fields bleachers were also used when the film shows Eagles fans attending home games. Hundreds of models lined the stands in addition to numerous actors and substitutes, who migrated from one section of the stadium to another to give the impression of a crowded crowd.
For the scene in which crowds of fans are lined up to try out the Eagles, the east lobby was used.
After filming was done, post-production involved implanting CGI of the Veterans Stadium on anything that looked like Franklin Field. The shots from outside the vet were taken using CGI.
While the film covers almost everything that looks like Franklin Field, savvy observers will notice the stadium race track surrounding the pitch as well as the stadium benches, which is different from the makeup of the individual vets’ seats. On an even more meticulous level, Franklin Field Sprinturf is shown, despite its difference to the artificial turf at Veterans Stadium.
Penn’s connections in “Invincible” extend beyond Franklin Field, however. Vince Papales’ romantic interest in the film, Janet, is played by Elizabeth Banks, who graduated from Penn in 1996. On top of that, Vince Papales’ actual wife, whom Banks’ character is loosely based on, is found be Janet Cantwell. Papale, who was the Penns gymnastics head coach from 1976 to 1988.
The film itself left a lasting impact long after its debut in 2006. It grossed over $ 58 million upon its release, and Vince Papale ranks alongside Rocky Balboa as one of the most successful movie characters. legendaries in Philadelphia history. In 2011, The Philadelphia Inquirer class “Invincible” second among Philadelphia’s top ten sports movies. The film even inspired a season three episode of “Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia” titled The Gang Becomes Invincible.
To help commemorate Franklin Field’s 125th anniversary in 2019, a screening of “Invincible” was held on the very grounds where it was filmed.
Although the film revolves around events that took place several years after the Eagles left Franklin Field, the iconic stadium still holds a place in the legacy of “Invincible.”
