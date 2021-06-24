‘Interview With the Vampire’ series launches at AMC – The Hollywood Reporter

It’s official: at Anne Rice’s Interview with the vampire progressing at AMC.

The Basic Cable Network has placed a serial order for a scripted series based on the beloved Anne Rice title. The pickup, which follows a multi-year development effort that saw the author’s iconic works jump from Hulu, Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content, comes after AMC and its in-house studio landed the rights to 18 of its titles in a May 2020 agreement.

AMC and its streamer, AMC +, will launch Interview with the vampire in 2022. Casting for the eight-episode first season has yet to begin. Rolin Jones, who signed a global deal with AMC shortly before the cable company secured the rights to the Vampire franchise, will serve as the showrunner on the series. AMC veteran Mark Johnson, who worked on Breaking Bad, Breaking Bad / Better call Saul / El Camino, stop and catch fire and Rectify, will also produce alongside Jones. Johnson, who has his own global pact with AMC Studios, will be tasked with overseeing the Vampire franchise because AMC plans to create a multi-show universe as part of the Rice Accord.

“The challenge of adapting the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice for television is both intimidating and exhilarating,” Johnson said in a statement Thursday. “Having already produced films from such unique works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation that we owe to the material. I firmly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to delight and entertain both the loyal fan of Anne Rice and the viewer who has just discovered her work.

AMC has landed the rights to Rice Vampire chronicles and Witches of Mayfair series under the deal with the author and his writer son, Christopher Rice, last year. This encompasses Interview with the vampire, The Vampire Lestat, Queen of the damned, The story of the body thief, Memnoch the Devil, The vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the vampire, Blood and gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Kingdoms of Atlantis and Communion of Blood: A Story of Prince Lestat; The time of the crime, whip, Taltos and The Vampire Chronicles / The Witches Lives of Mayfair crossed novels Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Song of Blood.

Together, the two franchises have sold over 150 million books worldwide. Anne and Christopher Rice will produce all series resulting from the agreement.

“In 1973, a grieving mother and extraordinary writer began what would become the best vampire novel ever written (all due respect to Mr. Stoker),” said Jones, who recently served as showrunner for the first season of HBO. Perry mason. “Almost 50 years later, we know what is expected of us. We know how much this book and those that follow mean to their huge fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we take care of the Savage Garden. Louis and Lestat come out of their hiding place and we can’t wait to find them with you.

The official order for the AMC series comes nearly five years after Rice reclaimed the film rights to Vampire and planned to adapt the series for television. Universal and Imagine Entertainment previously owned the rights to the franchise. Warner Bros. previously adapted Interview with the vampire (based on the first book in the series) in a 1994 feature film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. The 2002 photo Queen of the damned was also inspired by Rice’s series.

Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content have acquired the rights to 11 books from The Chronicles of the Vampires in 2017, with Christopher Rice on board to write the scripts. A year later, Hulu landed the series following a multi-outlet bidding war after Bryan Fuller (Annibal) quietly boarded and left the series as a showrunner after sources said he didn’t want to step on the toes of his longtime friends Christopher and Anne Rice. (Les Rices are non-writing executive producers of the AMC series.) Hulu, who enlisted dee Johnson (Nashville, emergency) as a showrunner, dropped out of the series in late 2019. AMC, under the direction of former network director Sarah Barnett, stepped in and secured the rights to both Vampire chronicles and Witches of Mayfair last summer in an effort to turn the books into a TV franchise.

Vampire comes as AMC prepares to say goodbye to You better call Saul and the flagship series of The walking dead universe. Both breaking Bad and Walking Dead were transformed into franchises defining the network at the basic cable network level. In today’s Peak TV world, IP continues to gain in value as networks and streamers seek content with built-in fanbases that have global appeal in an effort to navigate a crowded landscape and to offer several shows that help platforms stand out from the crowd (and in some cases, earn subscription dollars).

“It’s a day we’ve been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary collection from Anne Rice just over a year ago,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming at AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “This story already has millions of fans in the US and around the world, we look forward to sharing this new take on the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark as we continue to work on the development of the entire collection. With The walking dead, this Anne Rice collection and our controlling stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the management of three unique, avant-garde and beloved franchises and universes that we are just beginning to explore. We’re also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer with whom we’ve worked on iconic series like Breaking Bad, rectify, stop and catch fire and You better call Saul on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters.

The Chronicles of the Vampires joins a list of AMC originals, including The living dead, fear the living dead, the living dead untitled Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride offshoot, Tales of the Living Dead and Kill Eve, with the latter set to come to an end as The Cabler also explores the transformation of this series into a franchise. AMC recently launched Kevin can fuck himself and also Rag doll and Ultra City Smiths Coming soon.