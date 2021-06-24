



In all the excitement of the 50th NPR celebration, we managed to lose sight of some of the original aspirations of the arts networks, and some crazy and risky frontier women and men who, like me, had a vision. somewhat different from NPR its current and almost total identity of information. Once upon a time kids, NPR had to take its place among other national broadcasters around the world to become the standard for music, and yes, news. But, to paraphrase, things are happening. Here is, for your amusement, what strength come: In the midst of the 1983 NPR financial crisis, Network Chairman Frank Mankiewicz not only dumped all cultural programming staff (which really happened) but, under pressure from NPR’s board of directors, sells the name of NPR and all interests in the production and distribution of programs to the major stations in the market which founded the completely independent network NPR Music and Entertainment (NPR M&E), based in New York. CPB is backing up its loan to NPR for news, and the Public Telecommunications Facilities Program is making huge investments in building 300-seat performance venues in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Miami. NPR’s M&E programs achieve near universal broadcast on a parallel set of competing public radio stations in most markets, with a range of networks that include: Live jazz, night-time broadcasts live from the five production centers.

Performance today, assembled live in New York each morning, successfully competing one-on-one with Morning edition. It’s based exclusively on fast-rotating live classical music performances from the night before: Last night Louis Langre kicked off the Cincinnati Orchestra season with music by Leonard Bernstein. Louis, why Bernstein?

Jazz Profiles aired on Saturday morning.

Big Leagues Saturday Night / Americas Symphony Orchestras, Live with co-hosts Melissa Block, violist, Harvard Bach Society (ret.); and Nina Totenberg, daughter of Boston-based Strad owner Roman Totenberg. The NEA funds weekly live broadcasts from major US orchestras, provided that each program features new works by US composers. The result is an explosion of the new generation of American music.

Fresh air is on the list and focuses exclusively on popular culture.

United States Folk Festival aired on Saturday afternoon. NPR Music & Entertainment invents a 24/7 streaming service, Folk Go (pun intended).

From the top broadcast live each day, rotating between the five production centers.

From the top with the adults a spin-off debut, featuring established classical musicians, live daily from New York City. Same format prohibited for tuxedos.

Heat, the daring late-night talk show created by Steve Rathe, airs nightly, live from New York.

salsa debut, live from Miami, with host Melina Almodovar.

NPR Theater debuts as a midday entertainment, alternating between New York, Chicago (with Second City in residence) and the NPR M&E / Robert Montiegel Theater in Los Angeles. The main directors, / screenwriters and / actors claim to create radio plays, without makeup, costumes or sets necessary.

CEO Anya Grundmann appoints Suraya Mohamed as General Manager, Artists and Repertoire.

Scott Simon, realizing that Washington-based politics are not as spiritually meaningful as music, and annoyed while interviewing Senator Windbag, along with the same time for Secretary Tightlip, resigns from Saturday weekend edition to audition as the host of a Sunday morning café, mixed music show, and interviews. His contract specifies that his producer at NPR M&E will be Ned Wharton, as Neds Marin Alsop’s pieces were the most significant work he can remember at We sat down. Throughout the calendar, musical careers are being made. The best musicians from the Americas and the world are on the air, every day. NPR M&E programs are becoming a must-see venue for emerging and established musicians of all genres. Revenues from recordings sales and event ticket sales are huge, supported by substantial subscription. In Washington, NPR News produces an evening and morning news magazine, as well as daily and hourly news bulletins. That’s it. But that’s not what happened. What happened was NPR News, headquartered in the information capital of the world. With Tiny Desk Concerts. Despite this reality, those of us who work in artistic programming have actually entertained millions of people and put the spotlight on thousands of talented musicians. This is exactly what I set out to do. And how many can say that? As Barbra Streisand said, accepting a Lifetime Achievement Award is not award or recognition. It’s about work. Wes Horner produced the first live stereo broadcast on public radio (Bachs Passion according to Saint Matthew from Symphony Hall, Boston, 1979) and the first live coverage of a network festival (Boston Globe Jazz Festival, 1981). He was also the founding executive producer of Performance today and produced the first pilots for From the top and lots of other stuff. [email protected]







