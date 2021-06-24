Did you know Preity Zintas’ decision to enter Bollywood was based on a draw





Without a doubt, Preity Zinta ruled out hearts in the 90s and 00s. The actress who was set to debut with Shekhar Kapurs Tara Rum Pum Pum finally entered the entertainment industry with Mani Ratnams Dil Se in 1998. But did you know his decision to say yes to Bollywood was based on a draw? That’s 100% true, and when asked about it in a previous interview, she was stunned to know the interviewer even knew about it. Read on to find out how a coin toss played a part in deciding her career choice and what she would have done if she hadn’t been facing when the coin fell. During Date With Simi Garewal a while back, the host asked Preity Zinta if it was true that she decided to enter the industry on the basis of a draw. Responding to her, the Veer Zaara actress was surprised and asked her how she knew about it. Continuing to talk about the incident, Preity said: It sounds like the perfect story, but no. I think when I met Shekhar, when he wanted to sign me up for Tara Rum Pum Pum, I was like that little boy watching Shekhar Kapur. And I just wanted to be cool, so I said, okay, if it’s fate then I’m just going to flip this coin. I said: Face, I will take cinema as a career and face, I will not. When Simi Garewal asked her if she would have said no to the film if it was right, Preity Zinta said that I would not have signed this film. I promise you. When Simi, in utter disbelief, asked her if she was serious and really took a movie deal lightly, the Kal Ho actress Naa Ho smiled and said: Just for looks, all for style at this point. Watch the interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_h0_dHd7_w As for Tara Rum Pum Pum, Preity Zinta said in an old interview with Hindustan Times that it was fate that she was not part of Tara Rum Pum Pum. The film was eventually shelved and Preity made his Bollywood debut with director Mani Ratnam. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates. Must read: KRK challenges courts ruling in Salman Khan defamation case: they have 100 corrupt critics but are still afraid of a Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube







