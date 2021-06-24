Hollywood famous donors cram in California governor’s recall election newsom





SACRAMENTO – The recall campaign that will determine if Gov. Gavin Newsom remains in office hasn’t just attracted famous challengers: Hollywood stars and executives are also opening their wallets to try and tip the race.

Newsom absorbed almost all of the entertainment industry’s money going into campaigns and dominated fundraising overall, raising more than $ 16 million for its recall committee. (Click here for an interactive table from Biggest Donors to Top Applicants.)

Here are a dozen famous people who have contributed money to defend the beleaguered governor or the pro-recall effort. The list includes donations to the 2021 and 2022 candidate committees, as some expenses may overlap and applicants can transfer money between committees in many cases. Sia Furler, musician Amount: $ 5,000 for Newsom’s anti-recall campaign Famous For: Furler, better known only by her first name, is an Australian pop singer and songwriter. She has gained international fame over the past decade with songs like “Cheap Thrills” and “Chandelier” and often masks her face by wearing a giant wig. Sia has long supported Democratic causes and supported Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016, after oust Donald Trump’s request for a backstage selfie on Saturday Night Live. Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images Steven Spielberg, director and producer Amount: $ 64,800 for Newsom’s 2022 campaign Famous For: Spielberg is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s most famous and iconic directors. His titles include “Jaws”, “AND the alien”, “Schindler’s List”, “Saving Private Ryan” and the “Indiana Jones” movies. Spielberg has contributed millions of dollars to Democratic candidates and causes over the past decade. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Dana Walden, studio director Amount: $ 5,000 for Newsom’s 2022 campaign Famous For: Since 2019, Walden has served as president of Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment, where she also oversees Hulu Originals. She was previously CEO of Fox Television Group. During his career, Walden contributed to the development of successful series such as “American Horror Story” and “Modern Family”. She is a regular Democratic contributor and gave $ 10,000 to ActBlue, the progressive rights group that raised money for Newsom, on the same day she donated to the governor’s campaign. FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images George Soros, investor and philanthropist Amount: $ 250,000 for Newsom’s anti-recall campaign; $ 12,500 for Newsoms 2022 campaign Famous For: Soros is a billionaire hedge fund investor and one of the Democratic Party’s most prolific fundraisers and supporters. His net worth is currently estimated at $ 8.6 billion, after transferring $ 18 billion to its granting foundation, according to Forbes. Soros spent more than $ 28 million to help Democratic causes in the 2020 election alone. Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images for Quibi Jeffrey Katzenberg, film producer and technologist (with his wife Marilyn Katzenberg) Amount: $ 64,800 for Newsom’s 2022 campaign Famous For: Jeffrey Katzenberg has run some of Hollywood’s most powerful movie studios. He rose to prominence as the chairman of Walt Disney Studios, which he led for a decade in the ’80s and’ 90s, overseeing the production of classic films like “The Little Mermaid” and “The Lion King”. Katzenberg then co-founded DreamWorks Animation, which produced blockbusters such as “Shrek” and “Kung Fu Panda”. He is now a partner of the technology investment company WndrCo. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Vanity Fair Peter Chernin, Media Director and Investor (with wife Megan Chernin) Amount: $ 62,000 for Newsom’s 2022 campaign Famous For: Peter Chernin is a well-known producer and former studio manager. His films include “Planet of the Apes”, “The Greatest Showman” and “Ford vs. Ferrari”. He was previously chairman of the Fox Group, a role in which he oversaw the films and television produced by the studio. Chernin now runs his own business that invests in entertainment and technology. His wife Megan Chernin is a philanthropist and founded a non-profit educational organization in Los Angeles. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Thomas Rothman, studio director Amount: $ 32,400 for Newsom’s 2022 campaign Famous For: Rothman Chairs Sony Pictures Entertainment Group of films, where he oversees films produced in more than half a dozen studios. He helped reboot various franchises, including “Spider-Man”, “Ghostbusters” and “Venom”. Rothman has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and causes over the past two decades. Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage JJ Abrams and Katie McGrath, directors Amount: $ 64,800 for Newsom’s 2022 campaign

Famous For: Abrams and McGrath run a film company, Bad Robot Productions, which created hit installments in the “Star Wars”, “Star Trek” and “Mission Impossible” franchises, as well as popular television series, such as “Westworld” and “Lost”. Abrams is known for making some of the highest grossing films of the past decade. The couple have given a lot to family planning and Democratic candidates. Donald Bowers / Getty Images Rick Salomon, professional player Amount: $ 10,000 for the California Patriot Coalition (the committee that spearheaded the effort to recall Newsom) Famous For: Salomon is a professional poker player who is also known for his relationships with several female celebrities. His career gains total nearly $ 10 million, according to cardplayer.com. Salomon twice married “Baywatch” actress Pamela Anderson, although they are now divorced. He was also previously married to actress Shannen Doherty. Earlier, Salomon dated socialite Paris Hilton and distributed a sex tape he filmed them. Solomon told The Chronicle in a text message that he was generally not “(expletive) with politics” but that he supported the recall because “I haven’t spoken to anyone who said Gavin Newsom is doing a great work is ruining California. Samuel Corum / New York Times via Getty Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix Amount: $ 3 million for Newsom’s anti-recall campaign Famous For: Hastings founded Netflix, the video streaming and rental company, in the late 1990s and later became the CEO of the company. The website now has over 200 subscribers worldwide and Netflix has grown to become a leading producer of original streaming content. Hastings net worth is estimated to be over $ 5 billion, according to Forbes. He is one of Silicon Valley’s most prolific contributors to the Democratic Party. He was overpowered / Getty Images Laurene Powell Jobs, businesswoman and philanthropist Amount: $ 200,000 for Newsom’s anti-recall campaign Famous For: Powell Jobs is a philanthropist and the widow of Steve Jobs, the late co-founder of Apple. She inherited billions of dollars in Apple and Disney stock, and has a family net worth of over $ 19 billion, according to Forbes. Powell Jobs founded a nonprofit organization, Emerson Collective, which works on a host of issues, such as immigration and environmental justice. Dustin Gardiner is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @dustingardiner







