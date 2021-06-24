Jennifer Aniston says she’s no longer afraid of the bread basket





Jennifer aniston have been following a low carbohydrate diet for decades in order to stay in top physical shape. But the actress confessed that as she got older she learned to kiss the bread basket. Aniston revealed that she recently started to re-integrate the much-maligned food group into her diet. [I] started giving me a break, allowing myself some pasta, a sandwich, she said People in a new interview. Everyone is very afraid of the bread basket, and I am no longer afraid. As long as everything is done in moderation. And since adding various gluten in her life, she says her body has never been happier. There is something that my body appreciates [having carbs], like, Oh, thank you! Why are you depriving me of things that I love? she said. Also, her newfound love for pasta eventually balances out as I do intermittent fasting a bit naturally, just because I’m not a breakfast person, the actress explained. I just like a cup of coffee and my collagen. Aniston first confessed that she was slowly letting carbs into her life in 2015, recounting In the styleI have allowed myself a lot more in recent years. She admitted that this type of food makes it harder to shed those last few pounds. But you have to live. So what? You go up a size. What’s the big deal? And pasta and pastries are certainly nicer than green veggies and lean veggies and protein and kale, she says she ate exclusively until then. She added the even more haunting revelation that when I really wanted to have a cheat day, I had to have a kale chip. These days the Friends The star is more focused on mixing health and fun anyway after injuring herself last fall. In October, my back came out, she explained. I had done a very hard workout, then one day I tried to stand up and couldn’t. I literally fell to the ground and ended up having to have an MRI. Indeed, I had a bulging 9mm disc, which is really intense. So my whole training had to change. So she started doing Pilates to rehabilitate her back, which taught her that fitness can still be effective even when it’s not super intense and complicated. She said, when I threw my back I thought, maybe it was this lunge-like squat movement. We cannot just make a gesture. We’re trying to add four hits to one. That being said, Aniston still dreams of one day being able to put on her sneakers and start running an exercise again that she calls my love. More great stories from Vanity Show A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

