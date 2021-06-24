Where to watch fireworks and celebrate July 4th in the High Desert

After a year of very few gatherings, local celebrations of freedom and fireworks this July 4th aim to bring the community together.

There are several opportunities to see fireworks occur, both in the High Desert and in the surrounding mountain communities. Plus, some of the events welcome families to enjoy games, activities, food vendors, and more to celebrate Independence Day.

Here is a list of nearby events:

Apple Valley Freedom Festival

The local fan favorite event returns to Lenny Brewster Sports Center on July 4th with live music, food, retail vendors and, of course, it wouldn’t be summer in Apple Valley without bonfires. artifice, according to an article in the Our Town newsletter.

The doors are scheduled to open at 2 p.m. for an afternoon of festivities, including performances by the groups Southern Spirit and Phoenix Rising. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

The Freedom Festival is free to the public. The Lenny Brewster Sports Center is located at 21024 Otoe Road, next to Dale Evans Parkway.

The bulletin also says the city will follow public health guidelines in place at the time of the event, such as capacity limits, social distancing requirements and masks, as required by San Bernardino County and California. .

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular Victorville

The City of Victorville invites residents to attend a drive-through celebration as they light up the sky on July 4th.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy the professional fireworks display under the night sky, a city statement said.

Participants can tune into Kat Country 100.7 FM to listen to patriotic music accompanying the fireworks display. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Access to the event is authorized from the Victorville Exhibition Center parking lot only. The city is asking spectators watching from outside the exhibition center parking lot to avoid parking on private property.

SBC Fair is located at 14800 Seventh Street. Call 760-245-5551 for more information.

Anyone Car Show Adelanto

The Whosoevers Car Club is organizing the biggest and worst motor show in the High Desert on July 4th in the parking lot of the Adelanto stadium.

Parking and entry are free for the event. There will be food and vendors, as well as live music, for attendees to enjoy.

Although there is no organized fireworks display, the stadium will allow local residents to set off their own fireworks in the evening in the pitch areas around the site.

The auto show will run from approximately 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about the event or to get into a vehicle to participate, call Eddie at 909-688-5822.

Adelanto Stadium and Event Center is located at 12000 Stadium Way.

4th of July fireworks in Barstow

Barstow’s Parks and Recreation division will host a fireworks display on July 4 that will be similar to the event it hosted with COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, according to Parks and Recreation Superintendent Kyle Woolley. The event will begin shortly after dusk, which is usually around 9 p.m., and the fireworks display will last approximately 20 minutes from start to finish.

“We’re going to go ahead with our fireworks and have everyone parked in town,” Woolley said in a video released at the June 21 city council meeting. “We will get back to you with more updates in the near future.”

No cost is required to watch the fireworks. Woolley told the Daily Press that popular parking lots to see the show include the Robert A. Sessions Memorial Sportspark and the areas surrounding Barstow Community College.

Acting City Manager Jim Hart said the city purchased $ 20,000 worth of fireworks for the show.

July 3 Carnival Lucerne Valley

The Lucerne Valley Roadrunners are hosting an Independence Day celebration a day early at Pioneer Park.

Carnival is open to all ages. While no fireworks are planned, the event will feature music, games, local vendors, and more. Among the food vendors will be Kona Ice, Fires Galore, and Lucy’s Frapp House.

There will also be a LifeStream mobile blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The carnival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pioneer Park is located at 33187 State Route 247.

16th Annual Spring Valley Lake Fireworks

The Spring Valley Lake Association will be hosting its 16th annual fireworks display for community members and their guests just one week before the holiday weekend, on Saturday.

Food vendors will be available at the beach throughout the day and the fireworks will begin around 9 p.m.

Membership cards are required to attend, an event flyer on the SVLA website states, and anyone using a guest pass must be accompanied by a member with a photo card.

For more information, call 760-245-9756.

South Lake Boat Parade and Silver Lakes Independence Day Celebration

The Silver Lakes Association is hosting a full day of festivities a day before the Fourth, with the kick off of the South Lake Boat Parade, on the theme of America, Beauty.

The event is reserved for holders of an identity card or guest card of the Silver Lakes Association. Residents are encouraged to come to the lake with their decorated boats at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, according to a flyer on the ALS website. Call Lindsey at 760-686-5068 to register and be eligible for the prizes.

The Independence Day celebration will begin at 11 a.m. on the North Beach. There will be live music, a waterslide, an obstacle course and a beer garden. The fireworks will begin at nightfall.

Participants must present SLA ID or photo guest card. For more information about the event, call 760-952-3107.

Jamboree Days Crest

The Crestline / Lake Gregory Chamber of Commerce, along with Lake Gregory Co. and Thousand Pines, will host the annual Jamboree Days, which only take place on Saturday July 3 of this year.

The event will feature a full day of activities, including a parade at 10 a.m. and a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

From beloved Mountain Fifes & Drums to floats from our local businesses, the Jamboree Days Parade brings out the inner child in everyone, says the Jamboree Days website.

The parade route begins at Top Town Crestline (along Crest Forest Drive) and descends Fern to Lake Drive towards Lake Gregory.

For the fireworks display on Lake Gregory, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for an epic celebration.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 909-338-2706.

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular Lake Arrowhead

The Arrowhead Lake Association’s 2021 fireworks show takes place on Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

A flyby of vintage planes will take place before the fireworks display, and the Riverside Philharmonic will perform at the Tavern Bay Beach Club from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to information on the Lake Chamber of Commerce website. Arrowhead Communities.

For more information, contact the association at 909-337-2595.

Big 4th of July fireworks spectacular bear

Big Bear Lake welcomes thousands of visitors each year to celebrate Independence Day with a free 30-40 minute fireworks display.

The fireworks show will be held approximately 8:45 to 9:15 p.m. over Big Bear Lake on Sunday, July 4. The show is ranked among the best shows in California, according to the Big Bear Lake Resort Association website.

Although the show is free, interested attendees may have the option of purchasing tickets to Above the Boom !, the Snow Summits fireworks viewing evening, which offers a panoramic view of the show, a ride panoramic lounge chair and live DJ music before the fireworks display. Call 844-GO2-BEAR for more information.

Daily Press reporter Charlie McGee contributed to this report.