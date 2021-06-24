Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus sell their $ 9.25 million Hollywood castle





As “The Walking Dead” draws to a close, its star Norman Reedus intends to spend his time in the Hollywood castle he shares with the glamorous actress Diane kruger.

The prominent couple recently put their royal mansion on the market for $ 9.25 million. The Classic Hollywood Residence was built around 1926 and more recently became known as Novogratz Castle, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling renovation carried out by famous designers. Robert and Courtney novogratz almost a decade ago. It hit the market last spring for $ 9.4 million, and Reedus and Kruger bought the video game mogul’s distinctive home. Jeff Strain last year for $ 8.5 million. The dazzling duo have been faithful stewards of the classic 7,732 square foot mansion and modern amenities that make the stylish home so livable today. The castle’s more traditional features include its four-story Tudor architecture, vaulted cathedral ceilings, crown moldings, casement windows, and sturdy plaster walls with arched windows and doors. Hollywood Castle by Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger (realtor.com) Staircase (realtor.com) Modern amenities include a spacious Boffi kitchen with a Carrara marble island, Schotten & Hansen parquet floors and a pantry decorated with zebras. Cooked (realtor.com) Butler’s Pantry (realtor.com) For the creative, there is also a state-of-the-art media room and music studio. Music studio (realtor.com) Media room (realtor.com) Of the seven beautifully updated bathrooms and four bedrooms, one is currently configured as a sweet nursery, featuring a child-proof fireplace. Nursery (realtor.com) Kruger, a former supermodel, could accommodate her passion for fashion in the spacious closet that is part of the luxury master suite. The suite also has patio doors opening onto a balcony, a modern fireplace and a large bathroom with a unique glass shower and designer tiling. ___ Watch: Sarah Silverman abandons her West Hollywood condo after 15 years ___ Bathroom (realtor.com) Parental suite (realtor.com) Main bathroom (realtor.com) Reedus was also a model, but his current tastes in motorcycles are highly regarded, as evidenced by his adventure reality show “Ride With Norman Reedus”. The four-car garage and a brick parking lot leading to it seem perfectly suited to his taste in gearboxes. Brick automobile yard (realtor.com) The half-acre estate’s unique landscaped grounds feature a number of decks and patios, including one with a large dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. Terraced land (realtor.com) Outdoor dining area and kitchen with pizza oven (realtor.com) In addition, the grounds include a grass-lined saltwater pool and spa, a fenced basketball court, and various gardens with ancient trees and lush foliage. “This magical house harmoniously combines period details and modern amenities and offers absolute privacy, with panoramic views of the city. It is unlike anything else you have seen, ”says Jon Grauman of the Agency, which has the list with his colleagues in the Agency Bitter WolfandAndré Botto. Swimming pool (realtor.com) Reedus, 52, will last play ‘Walking Dead’ fan favorite Daryl Dixon in Season 11, the show’s final season, which is scheduled to air later this year. It will then move on to a spin-off starring Daryl and Carol (played by Melissa McBride). Meanwhile, his touring motorcycle show, “Ride With Norman Reedus” is awaiting a Season 6 renewal. Additionally, his voice has been heard in animated series like “Robot Chicken” and in blockbuster video games. . Kruger, 44, is best known for playing Helen in “Troy” and starring in the “National Treasure” films, as well as in Quentin Tarantino‘s “Inglourious Basterds”. Most recently, she starred in the FX crime drama series “The Bridge”. The two actors have been together since 2016, after meeting in the movie “Sky”. They bought a New York townhouse together in 2018.

