Summer of Soul Review: 1969 Harlem Music Festival Stuns
Staples go first, alone and explosive. Jackson follows her with the same force and in disregard of anything that made her suffer. Then set resplendent Jackson in a fuchsia dress with a gold diamond emblazoned under her breast; Staples in something short, lacy, sash and white, they embark on the most amazing duo I have ever heard, seen or felt. They share the microphone. They pass it between them. Screaming, moaning, moaning, hopping, but well within the generous contours of the songs and, in a way, in control of themselves. My tears didn’t well as I watched. The ducts simply gave way and the mask I was wearing at the theater I was sitting in was finally coated in runny, gooey salt.
They sing for festival-goers. They all mourn the deaths of leaders, supporters, troops and civilians. They are, if you want to see it that way, bemoaning what is obviously a generational transition from one phase of black political expression to another, from determination to anger, from the bombast of the hair pile of Jackson in afro without staples. They sing this darling classic of mourning to mourn the present and the past. Listening to them now, in the summer of 2021, come down to earth and scratch the sky, you cry, not only for the raw beauty of their voices, but because it seems that these two instruments of God are also crying the to come up.
I don’t remember how long this performance lasted. It doesn’t even really have an end in itself. It just ends, with each woman returning to Reverend Jackson, in the group. But when it’s over, you don’t know what to do right, and never forget it. It is an extraordinary event, not only in the history of music. It’s a mind blowing moment of American the story. And for five decades, the footage of it had apparently sat in a basement, waiting for someone like Thompson to do it justice.
The whole film is chargeable. It’s true that nothing beats the high of Mahalia Jackson and Mavis Staples. Yet nothing around them feels puny or like an afterthought. Thompson has an assortment of people looking at footage of festival attendees who were kids and teens at the time, artists who were there, people like Sheila E., who learned their trade from some of these artists. . And I was almost as devastated at the sight of Marilyn McCoos putting her hands to her face as she looked at herself younger with the rest of the Fifth Dimension, recounting how they felt together as artists. black that black people did not always think was black enough. Their sound was light and round and relied on commercial strings and harmonies for 1969 but not cool. In this film, among Simone and Max Roach and Hugh Masekela, the Fifth Dimension does not seem to be underdogs at all. They seem to be a family.
Throughout this thing, Thompson drops explanatory information and cross-montage with After information. A passage on the national climate of 69, for example, is mixed with the performance of the Chambers Brothers festival. And you sit there in awe of how the movie hasn’t lost you. It has its own pace. The images, the music, the news, the reminiscences, the commentary often come to you all at once. And with another director, all you would have left is noise, mess. This is certainly where Thompsons is a leading conductor and drummer; a leading drummer who DJ Questions. The assault works differently here. Chaos is an idea.
On the one hand, it is only cinema. On the other hand, there’s something about the way the editing keeps pace with the music, the way the speech enhances what’s on stage rather than outshining it. In many of these passages, facts, gyration, jive and comedy intersect with each other, but in balance. So yes: the cinema, of course. But also something rarer: syncope.
