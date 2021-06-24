Weirdest celebrity rumors





Weirdest Rumors About Bollywood Celebrities The world of glitz and glamor, it won’t be wrong to say that Bollywood runs on controversy, rumor, and of course, gossip. When we talk about rumors in particular, sometimes they are so weird, absurd, and hard to believe. Whether that’s true or not, we’d be lying if we said that Bollywood celebrities are subject to some of the worst rumors of the past. Below are five of the most absurd speculations that have made the news in the past. Aamir Khan’s child in love with a British journalist It has been reported in the past that the Lagaan the actor has a love child with a British journalist named Jessica Hines. While Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005, he apparently met Jessica that same year. Jessica is best known for her book Looking for the Grand B: Bollywood, Bachchan and me by Jessica Hines. According to reports, the two were in a home relationship for a while, but things got serious after she got pregnant. Aamir, who was not looking for a serious relationship at the time, allegedly asked her to abort the child. Jessica didn’t and she now has a son named Jaan. In an interview with Stardust magazine, Jessica did not claim that the strange similarity between Aamir and Jaan made it obvious that he was Aamir’s son. Karan Johar’s apparent love affair with Sidharth Malhotra Karan who gave Sidharth Malhotra a break in his movie Student of the year, would have been in love with him. They would have been together for two years. Delhi-based Sidharth came to Mumbai as a model, but quickly applied for the post of assistant director at KJo’s Dharma Productions before landing his first acting job. Ayushmann Khurrana death report When asked what were the most bizarre rumors he had ever heard about himself, the Donor Vicky The actor said he had previously stumbled upon his death report online. While filming for bewakoofiyaan in 2013, Ayushmann read a press article mentioning that he had died following a skiing incident in Switzerland. While he took the rumors sportily, his relatives were certainly not amused. Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt Both bizarre and absurd, Alia herself has spoken of the then-ongoing rumors that she is the biological child of Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. For those who live under the rock, Alia and Pooja are half-sisters! Aditi Rao Hyderi linked to Audrey Hepburn? (Photo credit: Twitter) Although it is undeniable that Aditi is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood, she is often compared to the late Audrey Hepburn. There were also rumors that she was the descendant of Audrey which is not true at all! Interestingly, Aditi belongs to two royal lineages, that of Sir Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari and Raja J. Rameshwar Rao of the former Raja of the Wanaparthy family.

