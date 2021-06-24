Actor Destin Crow | Brandon O’Neill on Cayde’s murder and villainy

It’s been quite a journey for Uldren Sov in the world of Destiny. He was the villain who killed beloved characters. He was hated by fans and then loved. He died and came back to life. And that only scratches the surface of everything Uldren, now known as The Crow, has been through.

Actor Brandon ONeill has voiced the character since his introduction, and he’s had quite a journey with the game as well. RadioTimes.com were fortunate enough to hang out with Brandon recently on Zoom to talk about his time with the game and how far he and his character have come so far.

We told him about the early days of his stint on the game and the initial mystery of what he was auditioning for, as he realized how much of a big project he is now.

When he first learned he had an audition for the role, ONeill was largely in the dark about the project. Not only did he not know the character or the name of the game, he didn’t even know which studio he was auditioning for!

ONeill recalls: Well, I was doing a play and doing six days a week, eight hours a day, and this outage came from my agent. He sent me an audition and he said a company was looking for a character called The Space Thief and I was like, that’s me. I can do this, anything, it looks like it’s in my alley. There was no name for the company, I didn’t know it was a video game. I just went to audition in the casting directors’ office and they had a camera in front of me.

They had a fake gun and they wanted me to jump on that stool and hold up that gun and say my lines and they have different camera angles so I didn’t really know what I was doing. And then they brought me in for one more session with one of the people from Bungie who introduced himself as a director, but not as part of Bungie. Everything was super secret at the time. And then I had one last audition at Bungie Studios, so at this point I’m like, OK, this is a video game.

But I wasn’t very familiar with Bungie myself, I didn’t play a lot of video games, I didn’t play Halo so, to be honest, I didn’t know them very well. Again they had me in mo-cap space imagining giant machines and working with other actors and I was competing with these people I was in the room with, that looked a lot like a movie or a theater audition.

When it came time to do the actual audition, it was more than just a test of his voice that Bungie was going to watch, with ONeill saying they wanted to see the full package. But Bungies’ approach has led Brandon to have a lot more in common with his character than just soft tones. I feel like Uldren is kind of related to me, in a way, like he has similar eyebrows and cheekbone structure and I think they made it easier for themselves to convert my physics into a video game character.

I found that a lot of times they wanted the gestures to be a bit more pronounced so it’s a bit more exciting on screen because the mo-cap captures something and then they scan it, then they try to do look like these Natural animated characters. So I think a greater range of motion sometimes helps them find what they’re looking for because humans don’t always wave their arms and punctuate sentences with small arm movements, we don’t tend to do it.

It was when ONeill first came to work at Bungie that it immediately became clear to him of the magnitude of the project he had undertaken. This is also where he got the original Han Solo-style pitch for Crow.

I remember it was the first day I showed up for work and signed papers, again not knowing why, but knowing it was top secret. There was no name for this game yet and when I introduced myself to Bungie they showed me around the place and I realized how huge this thing was. By the time I got the part of Crow, that’s what they called him on day one, he was going to be a Han Solo, a type of space thief who knew his way in the universe but didn’t like the Guardians or the City, at all.

So he sort of stayed on the outskirts and they told me that I was going to help guide the player through the game and that’s when I realized, okay, that is a big gig and I’m going to work a lot on it.

ONeills Crow killed a beloved character called Cayde-6, who was played by two cult icons, gaming industry legend Nolan North and Firefly star Nathan Fillion.

We had to wonder if ONeill had any reservations about removing someone so dear to the game in Destiny for good, and if he had ever crossed paths with Fillion in real life.

Nathan who? ONeill asks, laughing. No, I didn’t meet him, we couldn’t go into the studio together. Most of the time he would record his stuff from LA, or wherever he was, and I would record my stuff in Seattle. It was shocking when I got the script I can tell you that, but in a way it was very exciting because Uldren was going to go from a side character who annoyed people to the central villain of the room.

The character of ONeills is very interesting in the universe of Destiny. At first he was a hated character, but he has grown into one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise and it was quite a whirlwind for him to watch it all unfold.

I feel like it happened in real time for me. I mean, the fact that this game has been going on for about seven years, well, I’ve been working on it since 2011, so I had 10 years of experience with this guy. We had stuff long before the game was released and then we just gave it all up and went on to something new, but I’ve been living with this guy for so long, so feeling his journey in almost real time was amazing.

For the chance to follow an arc like this instead of just appearing onscreen, making funny jokes and getting killed, do I resurrect? Who can do that? They could have easily killed my character at that point, but I think they had a bigger story to tell about light and dark and there is a larger narrative.

These Bungie guys aren’t kidding. They wrote 2000 years of history for this planet, for these people and they are starting to write languages ​​for the Eliksni. The amount of work that goes into it is amazing and I feel really lucky to be a part of it.

And there are fans who help create what is part of the beauty of this thing being such a global experience is that there are fans all over the world contributing to the language, traditions and works. of art and it’s phenomenal.

Given how popular a Destiny franchise is, it’s surely only a matter of time before we see it make an appearance on the big screen, but would ONeill be ready to reprise his role in a live-action ability? ? Well, he would, but he doesn’t think he would be offered the role if that were to eventually happen.

Well, being a seasoned actor I’d love to be a part of it, let’s just say, I’d love to make an on-screen appearance somehow if that’s just my voice so that’s okay. I’m not kidding myself that they won’t take a character like Uldren and choose him with an amazing actor.

So yeah, I would love to be a part of it, but knowing where I stack up based on age, I don’t think I’m the right age for Uldren anymore. I don’t think I’m pretty enough for Uldren. Even if they threw the blue makeup on me, I don’t know. Maybe I could play Uldrens’ uncle or someone else.

