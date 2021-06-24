Here’s how Britney Spears begged the court to end her ‘abusive’ guardianship

Britney Spearss’ bombshell testimony recording where she called her guardianship abusive and said her father and management team should be in jail for drugging her and forcing her to work has been disclosed and is now available to listen.

The 23-minute speech Spears gave in a remote Los Angeles Superior Court hearing on Wednesday was publicly available, but a recording of the hearing was leaked by a number of fan accounts and posted to Youtube.

Law enforcement officials banned the public from recording or broadcasting the hearing, but that did not stop members of the #FreeBritney military from broadcasting it widely online.

The moving speech details Spears’ empathetic demands to end the tutelage that has governed almost every aspect of her life for the past 13 years and it was the first time the mega pop star has spoken publicly about the arrangement.

Britney Spear’s testimony about her “abusive” guardianship has leaked online. Photo by Steve Jennings / WireImage

Okay, so I wrote that. I have a lot to say. So uh, stand me up, Spears, 39, said at the start of his statement.

She begins by explaining that she was forced to participate in her Piece of Me 2018 tour which crossed Europe and North America for three months and shortly thereafter was told she had to recover. immediately to work for a new residence in Las Vegas.

I needed a break in between, but no, I was told that was the timeline and it was going to be, Spears said.

When I said no to a dance step during rehearsals it was like I had planted a huge bomb somewhere and said no I don’t want to do it that way, the singer said. from Lucky to the judge.

Ma’am, I’m not here to be anyone’s slave. I can say no to a dance step.

The Spearss team told her later that she didn’t have to do the Las Vegas show because she was getting really nervous and it was too much, I couldn’t take it anymore, but three days later , she was called into her therapist’s office and forced to take lithium.

[He] said he had received a million phone calls to say that I was not cooperating in rehearsals and that I was not taking my meds. It was all wrong. The next day he immediately put me on lithium out of nowhere, he took me off my usual meds that I had been taking for five years and lithium is a very, very strong drug and completely different from what I was on. used to, Spears said. the tribunal.

You can become mentally handicapped if you take too much if you stay on it for more than five months. But he put me on it and I felt drunk. I really couldn’t take care of myself. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. I told them I was scared.

Britney Spears testified that she was forced to take lithium. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File photo

Spears went on to describe a nightmarish situation where six different nurses were forced to watch her while she was on the medication and wouldn’t let her get in her car and go anywhere for a month.

Not only did my family do nothing, but my dad totally agreed, Spears said.

He was the one who approved everything. My whole family did nothing.

She then told the court how she was forced to pass an excruciating psychological exam, which she apparently failed, and then was forced into a program by her father Jamie Spears, who controlled her personal life as a conservative.

[He said] I’m sorry, Britany, you have to listen to your doctors. They’re planning to send you to a tiny house in Beverly Hills for a little rehab program that we’ll catch up for you. You are going to pay $ 60,000 per month for it. I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute, Spears said.

The control he had over someone as powerful as me, he loved the control to hurt his own daughter, a hundred thousand percent. He loved her. I packed my bags and went to this place. I worked seven days a week with no days off, which in California is called sex trafficking. Make anyone work against their will, take away all their belongings, credit card, cash, phone, passport, card and put them in a house.

She said she had no privacy and was forced to change and undress in front of all rehabilitation staff.

If I didn’t do any of my meetings… I wouldn’t be able to see my kids or my boyfriend. I never had a say in my schedule. They always told me I had to do it, Spears said.

Spears also claimed that the guardianship prevented him from having more children. Photo by Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Ma’am, I’ll tell you, sitting in a chair 10 hours a day, seven days a week is no fun, especially when you can’t go out the front door. And that is why I am telling you this.

Spears went on to detail a long list of abuses, including being prohibited from driving the car with her boyfriend, forced meetings even when ill, and the inability to have children.

I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now under guardianship that I can’t get married or have a baby, I have a [IUD] inside of me right now so that I don’t get pregnant, Spears said.

I wanted to take the [IUD] so I can start trying to have another baby, but this so called team won’t let me go to the doctor to get it out because they don’t want me to have children.

She said guardianship was doing a lot more harm than good and that she deserved to have a life.

I shouldn’t be in a guardianship if I can work and earn money and work for myself and pay other people. It does not mean anything. Which state allows people to own another person’s money and account and threaten them by saying you can’t spend your money unless you do what we want you to do, Spears said.

At the end of the testimony, Judge Brenda Penny said she sympathized with Spears and thanked her for her courage, but noted the singer’s attorney he would need to file a petition if she wanted the guardianship to take. end.

The parties will continue to discuss the matter in court, but Spears has asked that all future proceedings be sealed to the public.