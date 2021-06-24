Joshua Bassett: I am against coming out | Entertainment





Joshua Bassett is “anti-coming out”. The 20-year-old actor revealed he was part of the LGBTQ + community in May, but he doesn’t think it’s necessary for people to publicly reveal their sexuality as it takes time to figure out which label is best for them . . Speaking to GQ, he said: I’m anti-coming out in the sense that it’s not necessary. People are welcome to have boxes if they wish. There are plenty of letters in the alphabet … why bother rushing to conclude? Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try another, other times you realize you are not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of this can be true. I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ + community because they are all-embracing. Don’t let anyone tell you that love is not love. They are probably the ones who need it the most. The ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ star says as a kid he would often hear comments like When will he find out he’s gay? but others would convince him he was straight, but he rejected the labels. He added: “People would tell me I’m straight or [I] I can’t be gay because XYZ thing. And then people didn’t believe me anyway if I talked about my sexuality in any way. Joshua casually stepped out earlier this year in a video talking about what he admires most about pop star Harry Styles. He said: He’s a very classy man. It is also very complete and does a little while playing, singing, in mode. I think he’s just a nice guy, don’t say too much, when he talks it matters. He’s just cool who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, it’s hot, you know? He is also very charming. Many things. This is also my output video, I guess.

