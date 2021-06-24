Connect with us

Orillia actor signs with artistic agency

“It’s been a lot of hard work to get into this position, and now I have to keep working hard to create and find work,” says Ralston Harris.

Orillia actor Ralston Harris has signed with a popular Canadian arts agency that represents a wide range of artists of all ages, abilities, orientations and ethnicities.

The 32-year-old native of Orillia now resides in British Columbia signed with Ignite Artists Inc. to take his career to the next level.

“It will help me be more ready, better prepared and in a better position to be successful,” said Harris.

“It will help me get my face known and break through the barrier of getting that first mainstream breakout role. It’s nice to have someone in my area to help and support me.

Harris left Orillia five years ago to pursue his dreams of entering the entertainment business and has since worked in theater and radio.

“It’s been a lot of hard work to get into this position, and now I have to keep working hard to create and find work,” he said.

Harris hopes to land a role soon that will help him branch out as an actor and as a person.

“I would love to do something historic, maybe a biopic where I can help create conversation, have lasting impact, and test time. Maybe this opportunity is on the road, or it could be around the corner, but that’s what I’m working towards, ”he said.

“Really, I would love to take on any role that challenges me to grow, evolve and learn. “

While Harris overcame a huge hurdle by getting into an agency, he still has a lot to prove.

“I’ve had a lot of roles in the theater, in commercials, and everything has been great in helping me point to what’s next, but I’ve got to get to that first role where people go, ‘Wow, he is Ralston, ‘”he said. .

While many of Harris’s friends, family, and former classmates in Orillia have provided him with support and encouragement during his acting career, he has also faced a lot of criticism and hatred.

“I’ve been getting messages lately from people saying ‘F you’ and calling me the N-word. These are pretty serious things,” he said.

“It drove me a bit crazy at first, but I understand that stuff like that can happen with the position I’m in and with the people who choose this career path and this way of life.”

Despite the hatred, Harris said he was not discouraged from pursuing his dreams.

“I sometimes feel the knot in my stomach, but most of the time it inspires me more. It says I’m doing something right, ”he said.

“I grew up in a small town being a Métis child, being the only black child in public school. I’ve been around it and now I can use my experiences of hate to speak out and fight it.

He hopes to prove enemies wrong through his work in the future, and he also hopes to inspire Orillia’s youth of all shapes, sizes and colors to be strong enough to pursue their passions and not be deterred by hate. .

“I hope to be a source of inspiration for the young people back home, for the people I love and for myself. One day, the circle will come full circle and I will be able to give back even more, ”he said.



